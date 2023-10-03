Miss World 2023 set for December in India

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gwendolyne Fourniol is competing in the hopes of winning the Philippines' second Miss World crown

MANILA, Philippines – Pageant fans, mark your calendars! The Miss World pageant has announced the final details of their highly-anticipated 2023 edition.

According to the pageant’s Philippine franchise, the Miss World 2023 competition is set to take place at the ICC Delhi, India on December 16.

The 71st edition of the pageant will also feature around 130 delegates from all over the world. Poland’s Karolina Bielawska will be crowning her successor.

“It’s going to be a festival of glamor, fashion, talent, sport, and beauty with a purpose,” the organization said.

Additional details about its pre-pageant activities have yet to be announced.

Negros Occidental’s Gwendolyne Fourniol, who was crowned in June 2022, will be representing the Philippines in the competition.

On social media, Fourniol has been raising funds for a learning hub for the ERDA Foundation to address the lack of fair access to equal education in the Philippines.

“To educate is to empower – and through your generous donations, we can equip them with the valuable gift of learning and help them create a brighter future,” she wrote.

Fourniol will be competing in the hopes of winning the Philippines’ second Miss World crown, following Megan Young’s win in 2013. – Rappler.com