IN PHOTOS: Key moments at Miss International 2022

HANNAH ARNOLD. The Filipina beauty queen makes it to the top 15 of Miss International 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – After several years, the Miss International pageant made its return in 2022 with a coronation night held on December 13 in Tokyo, Japan.

The show opened with Japanese rockstar Miyavi, who performed as all 66 candidates showcased their national costumes.

After a speech by Miss International 2019 Sireethorn Leearamwat, the candidates returned to the stage in their evening gowns, and later on, their swimsuits.

After the swimsuit round, the top 15 was named, with Philippines candidate Hannah Arnold making the cut.

The semi-finalists were quickly whittled down to the top eight, with Hannah being eliminated as the candidates from Dominican Republic, Cabo Verde, Germany, Jamaica, Colombia, Spain, Canada, and Peru advanced. The top eight candidates each gave speeches.

At the same time, the pageant named its Continental Queens: one queen from each continent: Stephany Amado from Cabo Verde as Miss International Africa, Corrin Stellakis of the United States as Miss International America, Kiko Matsuo of Japan as Miss International Asia, Anna Merimää of Finland as Miss International Europe, and Lydia Smit of New Zealand as Miss International Oceania.

The pageant also gave four special awards: Uzbekistan’s Nigina Fakhriddinova as Best in National Costume, United Kingdom’s Evanjelin Elchmanar as Best in Swimsuit, Peru’s Tatiana Calmell as Best in Evening Gown, and Ecuador’s Valeria Gutiérrez as Miss Photogenic.

After a break, the top four was announced. Celinee Santos of Dominican Republic was the fourth runner-up, Natalia López of Colombia as third runner-up, Tatiana Calmell of Peru as second runner-up, and Stephany Amado of Cabo Verde as first runner-up.

After the runners-up were crowned, Miss International 2019 Sireethron Leearamwat came on stage to crown her successor. Eventually, Germany’s Jasmin Selberg was named the new winner. – Rappler.com