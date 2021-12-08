LOOK: Marian Rivera arrives in Israel to serve as judge in Miss Universe 2021

As part of the selection committee, Marian is expected to join several pre-pageant activities

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Marian Rivera has safely arrived in Israel for the 70th Miss Universe pageant.

In her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 7, the actress shared a photo of herself in an airport with the caption, “I have arrived.”

Marian was accompanied to Israel by her husband Dingdong Dantes and her glam team. They left the Philippines on Monday, December 6.

She confirmed on Friday, December 3 that she will be serving as one of the judges for the pageant, saying that she felt honored to be given the opportunity.

“Minsan lang siguro mabigyan ka ng pagkakataon na makabilang sa isang mahalagang okasyon sa mundo kung saan siyempre magsasama-sama at bitbit mo yung bandila ng ating bansa. So para sa akin isang malaking karangalan siya kaya naman buong puso ko ‘tong tinanggap,” she said.

(You’re seldom given the opportunity to be part of an important, global event that brings us to together, and where you carry your nation’s flag. This is a huge honor for me, which is why I accepted the task wholeheartedly.)

As part of this year’s pageant’s selection committee, Marian is expected to join several crucial pre-pageant activities including the preliminary competition and closed-door interviews. She’ll also be present on coronation night.

Marian is the third Filipina to be part of Miss Universe’s selection committee – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach judged the pageant in 2017, and Broadway actress Lea Salonga judged in 2011.

The Miss Universe 2021 coronation night will be held in Israel on December 12 (December 13 in the Philippines). The Philippines’ candidate, Beatrice Luigi Gomez, arrived in Israel on November 28. – Rappler.com