Thailand’s Chatnalin Chotjirawarachat is Miss Intercontinental 2023

The Philippines' Iona Gibbs finishes in the Top 22

MANILA, Philippines – Chatnalin Chotjirawarachat of Thailand was named Miss Intercontinental 2023 during the pageant’s coronation night held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt on Friday, December 15 (Saturday, December 16 in Manila).

Chotjirawarachat is the second beauty queen from Thailand to win the Miss Intercontinental title. She succeeded Miss Intercontinental 2022 Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc from Vietnam.

Chotjirawarachat’s court includes:

1st runner-up: Cristina Villegas Murillo (Mexico)

2nd runner-up: Ngoc Hang Le Nguyen (Vietnam)

3rd runner-up: Sara Damnjanovic (Serbia)

4th runner-up: Mare Salas (Colombia)

5th runner-up: Daria Reshta (Russia)

6th runner-up: Christiana sia Johnson (Sierra Leone)

Meanwhile, Philippine representative Iona Gibbs settled for a Top 22 finish.

Gibbs was crowned Mutya ng Pilipinas in December 2022. In February 2023, she was appointed as the Philippines’ representative for the Miss Intercontinental pageant after the Mutya ng Pilipinas organization forged ties with the Miss Intercontinental franchise.

Prior to this, the Miss Intercontinental franchise was previously held by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. – Rappler.com