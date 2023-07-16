Who is Nikki de Moura, Miss Grand Philippines 2023?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The 19-year-old model-turned-beauty queen will be competing in hopes of winning the Philippines' first Miss Grand International crown

MANILA, Philippines – Nikki de Moura took home the title of Miss Grand Philippines 2023 during the pageant finals held on Wednesday, July 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The stunner from Cagayan de Oro bested 29 other candidates to win the first Miss Grand Philippines pageant under ALV Pageant Circle.

Prior to it being a standalone pageant, representatives for the Miss Grand International pageant were chosen through the Binibining Pilipinas competition, until Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. withdrew from the MGI franchise in November 2022. The Miss Grand Philippines 2023 competition also saw the crowning of representatives for Reina Hispanoamericana, Miss Tourism, and Miss Eco Teen pageants.

Personal life

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to a Brazilian father and a Filipina mother, Nikki moved to the Philippines in 2016 to pursue a career in modeling.

She’s been modeling professionally since 2017, becoming the face of several brands including fashion giant BENCH.

In 2021, she joined the sixth season of the international talent competition Supermodel Me, where she finished as first runner-up to Vietnam’s Nguyễn Quỳnh Anh.

Aside from modeling, Nikki has also dabbled in acting. She appeared in the music video of James Reid and Destiny Rogers’ song “Lie to Me,” which was released in November 2022.

When asked whether she’d pursue acting more in the future, Nikki said that she’d rather focus more on modeling and pageantry first.

“Modeling is more about selling your clothes but pageantry is selling yourself,” she said during an interview after the Miss Grand Philippines 2023 press presentation. “I love both equally, I can’t compare [them].”

Having only graduated from high school, Nikki said that she’s planning to study the culinary arts for college.

Pageant journey

Despite being only 19 years old, the Miss Grand Philippines 2023 competition wasn’t Nikki’s first foray into pageantry.

She already holds the title for Miss Governor’s Cup South 2018 and Miss Teen Philippines 2019.

As to why she chose the Miss Grand Philippines competition as her comeback pageant after four years, Nikki said she considered it the “perfect pageant” for her.

“I feel like I really relate to it in terms of performing, and dancing, and just being really grand,” she said after the press presentation.

The pageant’s application screening was scheduled just a day after she arrived in the Philippines from a trip to China. And while Nikki initially thought that she didn’t have enough training for the competition, she soon considered it a way to gain more experience in pageantry instead. She added that given her experience in modeling and dancing, the parasela walk would be “natural” to her, and that she would rather focus on enhancing her question-and-answer skills.

As for her pet advocacy, Nikki said it was about “peace and war.”

“Coming from Mindanao where a stigma of unpeace often characterizes our identity, I am angry. I am infuriated by violence and war,” she said during the coronation night. “That is a pointless disregard not only to human life but also to human dignity.”

She continued, “As a spokesperson for Miss Grand Philippines 2023, I come and collect you all to take action, and to stop war and violence. And to move forward to peace-making, peace-keeping, and peace-building.”

During the question and answer portion, Nikki was tasked to create her own tourism slogan for the country. Her answer: “To love the Philippines.”

“Being a Brazilian and Filipina, it makes me love both cultures, both heritages, and two different traditions,” she explained. “And so I’m proud to say that I love the Philippines despite it having its flaws.”

In an interview after coronation night, Nikki admitted that she thought she would win a different title, specifically the Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas crown because of her half-Latina roots, but the Miss Grand Philippines crown was a pleasant surprise.

“It feels like an honor. I’m proud to be carrying my city with me and seeing my family happy,” she said. As to her edge on the other contestants, Nikki shared that it was mostly “being [herself] and her energy” during the competition that made her stand out.

The Philippines has yet to secure a Miss Grand International crown since the pageant was established in 2013 – and Nikki acknowledges the amount of pressure she’s facing. And while the Miss Grand International pageant in Vietnam in is just roughly three months away in October, Nikki declared that she will be “doing excellent” after all her training.

“I don’t think age matters. It’s all about how mentally prepared you are,” she said. – Rappler.com