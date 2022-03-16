Recap: Tracy Maureen Perez’s exceptional journey to Miss World 2021 pageant night

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ Tracy Maureen Perez has become an early stand-out at the Miss World 2021 pageant, wowing judges and supporters with her outstanding performance even in pre-pageant activities.

Tracy first flew to Puerto Rico in December 2021 to vie for the Philippines’ second Miss World crown. The 70th edition of the pageant had a total of 97 countries competing, and Tracy was one of the leading candidates.

The 28-year-old Cebuana emerged as one of the winners in the Head to Head challenge, which led her to securing a spot in the competition’s Top 30.

The Head to Head challenge is one of the fast-track events of the Miss World competition, wherein candidates talk about their respective advocacies and tackle several issues. Winners of each fast-track event will automatically qualify for the semifinal round of the pageant.

“We wouldn’t have made it through the final round if you hadn’t helped me get through the first round. I am so grateful for this chance, patuloy po tayong lalaban (we’ll continue fighting),” she said in an Instagram post.

Tracy also made waves on social media with her “Mayari” National Costume. The colorful ensemble, embellished with flowers, tassels, and pearls, was designed by Axel Que and inspired by the mythological character “Mayari,” the Moon Goddess, a daughter of Bathala.

Aside from the Head to Head challenge, Tracy also won another fast-track event: the Beauty With a Purpose (BWAP) campaign video. The BWAP program is the charity arm of the Miss World Organization, which helps contestants raise funds for their chosen beneficiaries.

Tracy advocates for the empowerment of single parents, dedicating her video entry titled “Para Kay Nanay (For Mom): A Single Mother’s Journey to Love” to her late mother Chona and other single parents.

“Philippines! We made it to the top 5 of the BWAP final round. Miss World Organization will also be coming to the Philippines to fund my project,” she wrote. “This was all just a dream and now it’s finally happening.”

However, Tracy’s pageant journey wasn’t always smooth sailing. On the morning of December 16, the supposed date for the coronation night, the Miss World organization announced the pageant’s postponement to March 2022 due to health and safety concerns.

In an Instagram post, she wrote that she still feels “blessed” and “grateful” given the circumstances. Despite the unexpected halt in their activities, Tracy shared that she’s thankful for the moments she had in Puerto Rico. “I will never forget the lessons I learned, the friends I made, the people who helped me, and the memories that I will treasure forever,” she wrote.

When she returned to the Philippines, Tracy shifted her focus to organizing relief efforts for Odette-stricken Cebu, her hometown.

In January 2022, Miss World announced its Top 40 candidates – 15 of whom are fast-track event winners and 25 of whom are chosen by the judges. Only the final 40 will return to Puerto Rico for the coronation night.

The Top 40 candidates will then compete in the Miss World Digital Challenge, where the candidates will post several blog entries about their pageant journey on the Miss World website. The winner of this challenge will advance to the competition’s Top 12.

Tracy posted several blog entries wherein she opened up about how she had never dreamt of becoming a beauty queen, how her pageant journey started, the people supporting her throughout the competition, and the preparations she did for Miss World.

On March 5, the Miss World Philippines organization held a send-off press conference for Tracy, Miss Eco Philippines Kathleen Paton, and Miss Environment Philippines Michelle Arceo.

There, Tracy admitted that she was “heartbroken” when the coronation night was canceled on the day itself, saying she was worried about how she could keep her momentum. “But I just focused my energy and time reflecting on my recent performances and what I can do better,” she said.

She also assured her supporters that she will “come prepared.” “I know that I have the Philippines behind me, the best of the best teams behind me, and I can never go wrong. I will show how empowered, strong, and brave a Filipina is. I will make sure to fight until the very end so we can finally bring home the second Miss World crown.”

Tracy arrived in Puerto Rico for the second time on March 13 to continue her Miss World journey.

In an Instagram post, Tracy shared that she had a “light and fun” closed-door interview. “Rehearsals went really well, too. I just can’t wait for the world to see the grand finale; it’s gonna be amazing.”

Two days before the pageant night, she thanked her fans “who took the time, effort, and heart to support [her] in this journey no matter what.”

The Miss World coronation night is happening on December 16 in Puerto Rico (early morning of December 17 in Manila). – Rappler.com