Still blessed, grateful: Tracy Maureen Perez leaves Puerto Rico after Miss World postponement

In her first post following the Miss World postponement, Tracy says she's now on her way to 'full recovery – physically, mentally, and emotionally'

MANILA, Philippines – Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez is leaving Puerto Rico and coming back to the Philippines following the postponement of the Miss World pageant.

In a post on Sunday, December 19, Tracy said she’s “still blessed” and “grateful” despite the circumstances. The Miss World coronation ceremony was postponed just hours ahead of its supposed pageant night on Friday, December 17 (Thursday, December 16 in Puerto Rico) due to cases of COVID-19 among contestants and staff.

“It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions for the whole month, most especially the past few days while I did my best to keep myself together and give my 100% every single day as I fight for our country. I’m now on my way to full recovery – physically, mentally, and emotionally,” she wrote.

While the Miss World organization did not mention who among the candidates and staff were affected, the Miss World Philippines organization released a statement that Tracy tested negative for the virus.

Despite the unexpected halt in their activities, Tracy shared that she’s thankful for the moments she had in Puerto Rico, also sharing never-before-seen videos and photos with her fellow Miss World candidates. “I will never forget the lessons I learned, the friends I made, the people who helped me, and the memories that I will treasure forever,” she said.

“I cannot wait to be back in Puerto Rico, to once again spend time with the Filipino community who gave their all in supporting me, to see my sisters again whom I shared an unbreakable bond with, and lastly to continue our fight for our beloved country and for those who are struggling, most especially the single mothers.”

She also took the chance to raise awareness about the situation in the Visayas and Mindanao areas that were greatly affected by Typhoon Odette. “May we be reminded that in these trying times, our dreams and hopes may be on pause but they are never canceled. Patuloy po tayong lalaban, patuloy tayong babangon mahal kong Pilipinas (We’ll continue fighting, we’ll rise above this my beloved Philippines),” she said.

The Miss World organization has yet to announce a new date for the pageant’s coronation night. Tracy, 26, is vying to be the second Filipina to win the Miss World crown after 2013’s Megan Young. – Rappler.com