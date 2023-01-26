FIRST LOOK: Coco Martin, Lovi Poe start filming ‘Batang Quiapo’

Charo Santos-Concio, Christopher de Leon, Susan Africa, and Pen Medina are also part of the series

MANILA, Philippines – Coco Martin and Lovi Poe have started filming for Batang Quiapo, another adaptation of a Fernando Poe Jr. (FPJ) project.

Dreamscape Entertainment released on Wednesday, January 25, photos of the two actors on set.

“Supreme Actress, Lovi Poe sumabak na sa kanyang unang taping kasama ang Hari Ng Telebisyon, Coco Martin,” they captioned the post. (Supreme Actress Lovi Poe had her first day of taping with the King of Television Coco Martin.)

The photos showed the two actors playing billiards outside of an urban neighborhood. Dreamscape Entertainment also announced that the first trailer for the television series will be released on Friday, January 27.

Batang Quiapo will serve as Coco’s return to ABS-CBN’s primetime television line-up following the end of FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, which lasted for nearly seven years. Lovi, who will be paired for the first time with Coco, is confirmed to be the actor’s love interest.

It will also star Charo Santos-Concio, who will play Coco’s grandmother in the series. ABS-CBN earlier announced that the adaptation was in commemoration of FPJ’s 18th death anniversary.

Other cast members include Lito Lapid, Mark Lapid, John Estrada, Cherry Pie Picache, Pen Medina, Ping Medina, Christopher de Leon, Susan Africa, Ronwaldo Martin, Benzon Cabral, Mercedes Cabral, Elisse Joson, Roxanne Guinoo, Irma Adlawan, Ronnie Lazaro, and McCoy de Leon.

Batang Quiapo, which was first released as a movie in 1986, centered on Baldo (FPJ), a former pickpocket who has just been released from prison and is determined to start a new life, attempting to put Maria, a young pickpocket played by Maricel Soriano, on the right path.

The ABS-CBN series is slated for a 2023 premiere, but a final release date has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com