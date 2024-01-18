Defense chief Teodoro calls out China for ‘insulting’ Marcos | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Philippine defense secretary Gibo Teodoro accuses a Chinese foreign ministry official of insulting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stooping to what he called ‘low and gutter-level talk.’

Senator Imee Marcos admits a rift with cousin Speaker Martin Romualdez over her decision to side with the Dutertes in a tiff with the House of Representatives.

Producer GMG Productions announces Filipino-Australian theater actress Abigail Adriano will be headlining the upcoming Miss Saigon musical in Manila.

The Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 entry Rewind is now the Philippines’ highest grossing film after earning P845 million worldwide in 24 days.

Samsung unveils three new models of its Galaxy S24 lineup: S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra boast generative AI-powered features. — Rappler.com