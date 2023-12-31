[DOCUMENTARY] Our 15 kilometers: Small fishers fear losing municipal waters to big operators

MANILA, Philippines – As vast as the Philippine archipelago is, 15 kilometers from each coast may not seem like much. But for small fishermen, it is a shot at a fair chance in a fisheries sector dominated by large operators.
The Philippine Fisheries Code provides municipal fisherfolk exclusive access to their 15-kilometer municipal waters. In some coastal towns in Northern Samar, local governments are strict in keeping commercial fishing vessels, or vessels weighing three tons and above, out of their municipal waters.
But even with strict enforcement, local fisherfolk already deal with a number of challenges, such as dwindling fish stocks and the effects of climate change. Their worries are compounded by proposed amendments to the Fisheries Code, which might see big operators in municipal waters.
Watch the documentary here. – Rappler.com
Reporter: Michelle Abad
Writers: Michelle Abad and Iya Gozum
Environment editor: Jee Geronimo
Director of photography and drone operator: Jeff Digma
Audioman and camera operator: Errol Almario
Master video editor: Emerald Hidalgo
Graphics: Rappler Creatives Team
Field producer: Jaira Roxas
Supervising producer: Beth Frondoso