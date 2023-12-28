Marcos signs laws establishing College of Medicine programs in 4 state universities

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The new College of Medicine programs in four state universities will help fill the need for more medical education programs, as well as reduce the cost of medical education in the Philippines

BAGUIO, Philippines – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. signed into law several bills that establish College of Medicine programs in four state universities that will help advance medical education in the country.

The four higher education institutions (HEIs) are:

Benguet State University – College of Medicine (RA 11970)

Southern Luzon State University – College of Medicine in Lucban Quezon (RA 11971)

University of Eastern Philippines – College of Medicine in Catarman, Northern Samar (RA 11972)

Visayas State University – College of Medicine in Baybay, Leyte (RA 11974).

“Under the newly created laws, the HEIs can now proceed with offering a Doctor of Medicine Program, including an Integrated Liberal Arts and Medicine Program to develop a corps of professional physicians and help strengthen the country’s healthcare system,” the Presidential Communications office said on Thursday, December 28.

“The laws also aim to respond to the human resource development needs of their respective provinces.”

This comes amid the growing need for more medical education programs in the country.

In the case of the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), the Association of Philippine Medical Colleges noted that, as of June 2021, only two of the 58 medical colleges in the Philippines are located in the region.

“The lack of medical institutions in the region results in high cost of medical education, consisting of transportation and accommodation allowance, for aspiring doctors, including my constituents,” said Benguet Representative Eric Yap, the bill’s sponsor.

He added that the BSU College of Medicine would primarily offer a Doctor of Medicine program, incorporating an Integrated Liberal Arts and Medicine curriculum for a learner-centered and competency-based approach.

The university is also expected to provide scholarships and other programs to support low-income students.

In total, Marcos greenlit the expansion of the capacities of seven educational institutions. Bicol University will soon open its College of Veterinary Medicine, while the San Isidro Satellite campus of the Leyte Normal University and Bataan Peninsula State University (BPSU) Bagac Extension Campus in Bataan have both been converted to regular campuses.

The campuses will be named LNU-San Isidro Campus and BPSU-Bagac Campus, respectively. – with a report from Kaycee Valmonte/Rappler.com