[PODCAST] The Green Report: Why should you care about plastics in our seas?

Plastic pollution is a real threat to the environment, and probably no other sector feels its impact than Filipino fisherfolk. As waste continue to overflow to fishing waters, it has been a struggle for fisherfolk to provide food to our tables. (READ: Fighting for food, security, and the depths of the West Philippine Sea)

In this episode, Jee Geronimo sits down with 2021 Ramon Magsaysay awardee and Zamboanga Sibugay-based fisherman Roberto “Ka Dodoy” Ballon and Oceana Philippines vice president Gloria Ramos to talk about the reality of plastic pollution and how it is affecting our communities.

Listen to The Green Report on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. – Rappler.com