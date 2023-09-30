Environment
Environment
The Green Report

The Green Report: Why video matters in environmental reporting

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Green Report: Why video matters in environmental reporting
How did the process of visual storytelling come about?

MANILA, Philippines – The hosts are back in the studio after their trip to San Enrique, Negros Occidental, to report on the town’s mangrove rehabilitation program.

Still on a high from a fruitful field work, Rappler environment editor Jee Geronimo and environment reporter Iya Gozum talk to their teammates, production specialists Ulysis Pontanares and Jeff Digma, about the trip, what’s it like to tell stories through video, and why video matters in environmental reporting.

Bookmark this page or tune in to Rappler’s YouTube channel on Saturday, September 30, at 5 pm. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

environmental conservation

Negros Occidental