Stan by Me: LGBTQ+ artists at Komiket Pride

We chat with LGBTQ+ artists Mary Clare Dela Torre Salazar, also known as Logihy, and Charlene Gallardo, also known as Corny Babe!

MANILA, Philippines – This Pride Month, we’re highlighting young, independent LGBTQ+ artists!

In this episode of Stan by Me, Rappler’s talk show on all things fandom, we chat with Mary Clare Dela Torre Salazar, also known as Logihy, and Charlene Gallardo, also known as Corny Babe! Both will be selling their works at the Komiket Pride art market this June 16-18 at Ayala Malls the 30th. We find out how they got into visual art, how their gender informs their work, and the importance of spaces such as Komiket Pride.

Watch this episode here on Thursday, June 8, at 5 pm, or check out Rappler on Facebook! – Rappler.com