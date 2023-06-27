Business Sense: Butterboy owners Hilder Demeterio and Jayson So

Butterboy owners Hilder Demeterio and Jayson So talk about business and queerness. Some of Manila's biggest drag queens also perform in this special Pride month episode of Business Sense.

MANILA, Philippines – If you love brunch and drag queens, there’s a place in Quezon City where the two converge.

Butterboy, founded by Hilder Demeterio and Jayson So, offers an “alternative” time slot for those who want to watch drag, but don’t want to stay up late or drink alcohol in bars.

In this episode of Business Sense, Demeterio and So talk about how their boldness to assume big tasks despite little experience, or the so-called “homosexual audacity,” resulted in a booming business.

This special Pride month episode also features performances by some of Manila’s biggest drag queens, including Queen of the Universe contestant Maxie Andreison, Drag Den alumni Pura Luka Vega and O-A, and Andy Crocker, a popular queen on TikTok known for her funny skits and makeup transformation. –Rappler.com