Butterboy Bakehouse to kick off Pasay branch grand opening with famous Meriendrag

MANILA, Philippines – Good news, southies! Quezon City-based bakery Butterboy Bakehouse is kicking off the grand opening of its first-ever Pasay kiosk with its famous Meriendrag. The program is set to happen on Saturday, November 18, at 2 pm, on Level 2 of the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Entertainment Mall in Pasay City.

“Let’s celebrate this milestone for our pastries and our community with an extra special Meriendrag with a pangmalakasang line-up!” Butterboy Bakehouse wrote on its social media pages.

The free admission event will include performances by well-known drag queens, such as Drag Race PH alums Hana Beshie and ØV CÜNT, Drag Den Philippines winner NAIA Black, and Drag Cartel All Stars Season 2 winner Odasha Flop.

This comes just a few days after the bakery held its soft opening at SM MOA. The kiosk is open daily from 10 am to 10 pm.

Apart from its freshly baked croissants and other pastries, Butterboy Bakehouse is known for its dedication to championing local drag.

In its original Quezon City location, its owners Hilder Demetrio and Jayson So would regularly treat its customers to its iconic Saturday Drag Brunches and Meriendrags, where they get to indulge in good food and enjoy daytime performances by local drag artists.

“Queer business owners should be careful not to bank on their queerness alone…. You’re selling a product and you should make sure the product is the best thing you can offer…. Use your business to promote the community and don’t use the community to promote your business,” Demetrio shared in an episode of Rappler’s Business Sense in July.

Butterboy Bakehouse was first established in Quezon City in 2021 before its SM MOA branch opened this year. – Rappler.com