Go big or gourd home! Get 10 kilos of kalabasa for P399 from Nueva Vizcaya farmers

It's #SquashGoals! The freshly-harvested kalabasa is from the village of Kasibu, Nueva Vizcaya.

MANILA, Philippines – Non-profit organization Rural Rising (RuRi) is selling fresh pumpkins as part of its latest rescue buy! The vegetables are harvested by the farmers of the pumpkin-growing village of Kasibu, Nueva Vizcaya.

RuRi is offering a gourd-geous deal of 10 kilos of pumpkins for P399. As of this writing, there are still over 60 pumpkins in stock that can be ordered through the website. The dispatch date of orders has yet to be announced. For prompt updates, you can join RuRi’s Viber channel.

There are two pick-up points for orders: at RuRi House on 72 Maayusin Street, UP Village, Diliman, Quezon City, or at RuRi South at Old Transport Terminal Bldg, Alabang Town Center, Theater Dr., Ayala Alabang.

RuRi talked about the over-abundance of pumpkin harvests in Kasibu, after arranging to pick up only a small load. “When this pumpkin-growing village heard that a buyer’s truck was coming, they went to their own fields and harvested their pumpkins. Pumpkins are now stacked along the side of the road in Kasibu, Nueva Vizcaya,” the organization wrote.

“We can leave these pumpkins where they are to rot, and drive away absolved of blame, but will our conscience be clear? This is a dilemma, but not a nightmare. Kukunin ng Rural Rising lahat. We’ll bring them to Manila and leave you members to take as much as you want. What we cannot sell, we shall donate.”

RuRi recently hosted a rescue buy for the lettuce harvest of Benguet farmers. Other rescue buys include cauliflowers from Ilocos Sur, as well as carrots and jumbo strawberries from Benguet.

RuRi is holding an upcoming Box-All-You-Can event at Ayala Malls Solenad, Nuvali from April 22-23. For P799, you can load an entire box with various kinds of first-class rescue fruits and vegetables for 10 minutes. All proceeds are given directly to local farmers and agri-entrepreneurs. You can book your slot online. – Rappler.com