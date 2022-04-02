Bonifacio Global City’s Chino MNL closes down

The fusion taco joint says goodbye to its One Bonifacio High Street location after 4 years

MANILA, Philippines – One of Bonifacio Global City’s well-known fusion taco joints, Chino MNL, announced that they would be closing down their sole branch in One Bonifacio High Street starting late March, after four years of business.

“The past four years have been an incredible journey for CHINO MNL and we want to thank each and every one of you for the love and support you’ve given to our team,” Chef Erik Idos’ Hong Kong-based brand wrote in an Instagram post.

Chino MNL said that it was time to “close this chapter at this location” as they work towards “other new and exciting projects.” They requested their patrons to stay tuned for “some exciting announcements.” Based on the post, it sounds like BGC’s Chino MNL isn’t closing down for good, but rather, looking for a new location, hopefully in the near future.

Chion MNL’s BGC branch is located along 3rd Avenue, One Bonifacio High Street, Taguig City. They’re known for serving Mexican fusion fare like tacos and burritos, with Japanese and Filipino twists. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com