Filipino chef Johanne Siy wins Asia’s Best Female Chef Award for 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Philippines represent! Filipino chef Johanne Siy, who helms Singapore’s Lolla, is Asia’s Best Female Chef of the year, as awarded by the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy.

Siy, the first Singapore-based female chef to win the accolade, is hailed for her “deep understanding of the provenance of ingredients and her flair for presenting cuisine that is produce-driven, alongside mindful inclusions of the culinary traditions she grew up with.”

“Her work at Lolla is a true reflection of the many years spent and intentional experiences sought in order to hone her craft,” the academy added about the head chef of Lolla. Lolla, located in Ann Siang Hill, serves “inspired yet simple small-plates combining the finest ingredients and seasonal produce with the influences of the Mediterranean.” Lolla ranked 75th in Asia’s Best Restaurants List for 2022.

The Dagupan-born chef Siy’s culinary style combines modern European fine-dining with Mediterranean influences, having cooked in farms and kitchens in Scandinavia. She studied at the Culinary Institute of America and at Le Bernardin under renowned culinary figures, Chef Eric Ripert and Chef Daniel Boulud.

Siy expressed her honor and gratitude in receiving the award, acknowledging that it is “great validation” for her team and herself for “all the hard work invested in bettering [their] craft every single day.”

“I am grateful for this platform that allows me to reach out to so many young chefs to hopefully inspire them to overcome barriers and push boundaries,” she added, also praising the work of many remarkable women in the food and beverage industry.

In June 2021, Siy was also awarded Female Chef of the Year by Singapore’s World Gourmet Awards (WGA) for her “excellent culinary skills” throughout her fine dining career.

Recent Asia’s Best Female Chef winners include Tokyo’s Japanese chef Natsuko Shoji in 2022, Shanghai-based DeAille Tam in 2021, and Korean’s Cho Hee-sook in 2022. The last Filipina winner was in 2016, when Margarita Forés of Cibo fame won the title.

The Asia’s Best Female Chef award is voted by over 300 international members of the academy as an homage to women in gastronomy “who continue to push the boundaries of excellence with their skills, techniques, and craft.” This year’s Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list is set to be announced on March 28 in Singapore. – Rappler.com