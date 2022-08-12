LOOK: Jollibee is now at heart of Times Square

Going NYC! Jollibee's first branch in Times Square is set to open this month.

MANILA, Philippines – Chickenjoy lovers, rejoice! As part of its international expansion plan, homegrown fast food chain Jollibee will finally open in the “Crossroads of the World” Times Square, New York on Thursday, August 18.

TIMES SQUARE. Photo courtesy of Jollibee

The flagship branch will be located beside Good Morning America in the Bowtie, where the popular New Year’s Eve Ball Drop happens. The menu will house several classics, like the world-famous Chickenjoy fried chicken, Jolly Spaghetti, Peach Mango Pie, and even the newest Chicken Sandwich that comes in a spicy variant.

STOREFRONT. Photo courtesy of Jollibee

Jollibee’s other New York branch in Manhattan opened in 2018. Currently, the fast food chain has 84 locations across North America and over 1,500 branches worldwide.

In 2021, Jollibee also opened its first branch in Wales, United Kingdom, and two California branches in Berksfield and Torrance. A pioneer branch was also opened in West Malaysia this year, and another in Downtown Los Angeles. – with reports from Sydney Cañamo/Rappler.com

Sydney Cañamo is a Rappler intern.