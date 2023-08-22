In fair-ness! 8 regularly scheduled food fairs, weekend markets in and out of Metro Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Whether you're from Alabang, Rizal, Mandaluyong, or Makati – there's a pop-up food spot for you!

MANILA, Philippines – Weekend markets and food fairs are great places to discover new businesses and support local entrepreneurs. It’s also the best way to maximize diverse food trips with friends and family!

For those near Muntinlupa City, the new Food Festival by Mercato Centrale will be opening in Festival Mall Water Garden, East Wing in Alabang on Friday, August 25. It will be open every Thursday to Sunday from 4 pm to 10 pm.

Mercato Centrale has been hosting food and beverage markets since 2010 in Bonifacio Global City, featuring micro and small businesses. In March, Mercato also opened a spot in Fort Santiago and another in Luneta.

Itching to try out different local selections? Here are other fun food markets to visit to get your grub on!

Makati Street Meet

Located along Paseo de Roxas by the Ayala Triangle Gardens, Makati City, this monthly food fair of local food merchants runs on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 10 pm. Admission is free.

Mercato Centrale launched this weekend market in March in collaboration with Makati’s Tastemakers and a few of the country’s best chefs, such as Sarsa’s Chef JP Anglo, Cibo’s Chef Margarita, Erwan Heussaff, Cafe Fleur and Sawsaw’s Chef Sau, Gallery by Chele’s Chef Chele, and Chef Robby Goco.

Robinson’s Antipolo

The same gastronomic fair – just with different merchants – can also be visited in Robinson’s Antipolo along Sumulong Highway from Thursdays to Sundays at 1 pm to 10 pm, serving various cuisines like Filipino street food and milk tea.

SM Taytay

There’s also a food market in SM Taytay at Manila East Road, Taytay, Rizal that is open from Thursdays to Sundays at 3 pm to 10 pm every week.

The Columns at Ayala Avenue

Heads up, Makati CBD employees in the area!

The pop-up food market is open at The Columns, Makati City from Wednesday to Friday, from 11 am to 8 pm – perfect for a quick lunch break or a heavy after-work dinner.

Salcedo Market

Makati City’s long-running, well-known Salcedo Fair happens every Saturday from 7 am to 2 pm.

Located at Jaime Velasquez Park, the weekend market houses several mainstay merchants and a rotating roster of new and local names. Sweets, desserts, homemade pizza, doughnuts, sandwiches, fresh produce, juices, and even flowers – there’s bound to be something for everyone here.

Greenfield Weekend Market

The bustling weekend market is open from 4 pm to 12 midnight in Greenfield District Central Park, Mandaluyong City.

Most of its guests enjoy afternoon snacks from the park’s various food trucks while watching the sunset on a bench. Many also stay for dinner while watching live performances from musical acts.

Legazpi Sunday Market

Sunday mornings are well-spent at the chill Legazpi Sunday Market, open on Sundays from 7 am to 12 pm. You can find it at the Legazpi Carpark in Makati City beside Washington Sycip Park, featuring local merchants similar to Salcedo’s – fresh vegetables, fruits, vegan options, rice, freshly-baked pastries, and more.

Aside from food vendors, they also host local artists! Be sure to grab a few trinkets to remember your day there. – Rappler.com