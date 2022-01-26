Donut pass this by! Lola Nena’s opens first dine-in café in Tagaytay City

MANILA, Philippines – Lola Nena’s recently made waves within the Filipino sweet tooth community after opening their first drive-thru branch in Alabang last November. However, the homegrown bakeshop isn’t stopping there – they just opened their first-ever dine-in cafe in Tagaytay City, open to the public starting Tuesday, January 25.

Photo courtesy of Lola Nena’s

Take a road trip around Tagaytay and the cute store is hard to miss – Lola Nena’s iconic red sign immediately calls out to you, while the warm, cozy interiors and well-loved menu will make you stay for a cup of coffee and a donut (or two).

Photo courtesy of Lola Nena’s

The store also has an open design that’s cool and breezy, including an al fresco balcony for outdoor customers and a separate indoor seating area with a few tables, chairs, and even a sofa. On the walls are signs of Lola Nena’s signature best sellers and sweet odes to Lola.

Photo courtesy of Lola Nena’s

Photo courtesy of Lola Nena’s

There are also chairs lined up by the entrance for take-out or delivery customers to wait in, and even microwaves for customers to heat their own donuts in. The ordering counter also boasts a fancy coffee set-up, since the new branch is also the first to offer Lola Nena’s new coffee and hot drinks line.

Photo courtesy of Lola Nena’s

“We’re really so so excited for this branch! We’ve been working on our signature drinks since last year and finally we can share it with everyone,” Lola Nena’s told Rappler.

Lola Nena’s now offers Hot Tsokolate (P60) of tablea, cacao, and white milk, made just like how Lola Nena used to. Kape ni Lola (hot – P135, iced – P150), which is their version of a Cafe Mocha, is made of espresso and tsokolate. There’s also the classic Americano (hot – P135, iced – P150) and slow-drip Brewed Coffee (P70).

“We wanted to add something that reflects Tagaytay too, so we concocted the Pastillas Latte. It’s made out of carabao’s milk which we get straight from the farm,” Lola Nena’s said. It’s also made from espresso, salted caramel, and pastillas. It costs P155 for hot and P170 for iced.

Lola Nena’s usual menu is also available here – there’s the special pichi-pichi, siopao tostada, canton bihon, palabok, old-fashioned donuts, triple cheese donuts, and budget meals. New hot, savory meals are also in the pipeline for Lola Nena’s Tagaytay branch.

In terms of the ambiance, Lola Nena’s said it’s all about the “Tagaytay wind, Lola’s music in the background, a hot drink, and donut.” Sold! BRB: Planning our next road trip to Tagaytay ASAP.

Photo courtesy of Lola Nena’s

As for opening a café in Metro Manila, Lola Nena’s said that there are no plans to do so – yet. “If there’s clamor though, we will find more locations for a café in the city,” Lola Nena’s said.

Lola Nena’s Tagaytay Branch is located at Magallanes Square, Aguinaldo Highway corner Magallanes Avenue at Magallanes Square Hotel. – Rappler.com