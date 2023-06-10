Menu, prices: Trying Singapore’s Tiong Bahru at its newest branch in Eastwood City

Hawker fare in your area! The world-famous Boneless Hainanese Chicken Rice is taking over Metro Manila with its latest branch in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines – Hankering for a plate of authentic Hainanese chicken? If you’re craving for the famous Southeast Asian staple and other Singaporean hawker fare, restaurant chain Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice gets the job done.

I mean, who can argue with a world-famous hawker center institution that’s been awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand Star for five years in a row?

TIONG BAHRU EASTWOOD BRANCH. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice came to the country in May 2019, opening its first branch in Met Live in Metro Park, Pasay City. After a well-received opening, another branch in Easton Place, Makati City, followed shortly after, also care of entrepreneur Kathryna Yu-Pimentel, who first tried the famous chicken dish on a Singapore trip six years ago. In a bid to satisfy her cravings back home in the Philippines, she founded the local franchise Tiong Bahru Philippines with the help of other partners and TB’s Singaporean founders, chefs Koh Kim Hock and Cheong Weng Wah.

A brief history

The restaurant’s long name distinguishes itself from the original “Tiong Bahru,” which is Singapore’s oldest neighborhood and a popular quaint tourist destination known for its “intriguing mix of old and new” cultures.

TIONG BAHRU HAWKER CENTER ORIGINS. Photo from website

Tiong Bahru’s humble stall has been located in the Tiong Bahru Market, a popular hawkers’ area and bustling hotspot of Singapore’s most affordable and greatest local eats. The center, which houses more than 50 of Singapore’s renowned hawker stalls, has been attracting long queues of office workers craving for bite-sized pieces of the succulent poached chicken with fragrant rice, served with ginger, chili, and hoisin sauces. Both locals and tourists look for this filling and affordable meal every day, craving for its taste without the “guilt” of it being oily, deep-fried, and overly salty.

Its humble success has garnered Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken a prestigious Michelin Bib Gourmand Award from 2017 to 2022. Not to be confused with the fine dining Michelin Star, this accolade is awarded to the “best value for money restaurants” around the world that offer consistently high-quality dishes at reasonable prices.

TIONG BAHRU PHILIPPINES. Photo from website

From 2019 to 2023, Tiong Bahru Philippines has expanded to five more branches across Metro Manila: in Salcedo Village Makati; Scout Torillo, Quezon City; Uptown Place Mall in BGC; Estancia East Wing, Pasig City; and Alabang Town Center in Muntinlupa City, with a new one coming up in Greenhills later in 2023.

Tiong Bahru’s rapid growth in the country is attributed to its pocket-friendly price range and consistent quality, with a price of less than P300 for a solo serving of Hainanese chicken. It’s affordable and accessible authentic hawker fare that is cooked on-site to guarantee freshness. Before each restaurant opening, the Singaporean principal, Andrew Koh, trains the kitchen staff to ensure authenticity and quality.

Eating at Eastwood: What to expect

NEWEST BRANCH. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Tiong Bahru’s newest branch in Eastwood City, Quezon City, is hard to miss – Tiong Bahru’s signature yellow, red, and blue colors and logo illuminate Eastwood as soon as you enter.

EASTWOOD BRANCH INTERIORS. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The branch is a bit small and cramped; it’s a no-frills dining space that can add to the “hawker authenticity” of the experience. It’s not trying to be fancy; it stays true to its roots, with a casual space that’s conducive for fast-paced meals, group dining, and big servings to share.

HAINANESE CHICKEN RICE SOLO. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The menu is simple and straightforward, highlighting the flagship Hainanese Chicken Rice and Roasted Chicken Rice in solo (P295), half (P540), and whole (P980) servings. Each order comes with a cup of Hainanese rice, the condiment trifecta, and warm chicken broth.

ROASTED CHICKEN. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

There’s nothing new to say except that it is as legit and high-quality as authentic Hainanese chicken comes. It’s juicy, moist, soft, and well-cooked; it’s easy to find satisfaction and comfort in a reliable dish that is simple yet well-made.

BOK CHOY WITH OYSTER SAUCE. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

It’s best to pair that with a vegetable side dish, and we were happy with the Bok Choy with Oyster Sauce (P220) – crisp and fresh bok choy leaves doused in a sweet and savory condiment that’s strong on the oyster sauce and accentuated with bits of fried garlic on top.

LEMON CHICKEN. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

If you like some tang in your dishes, the Lemon Chicken (P285) is a winner. Crispy breaded chicken and soft, juicy meat, served with a lemony syrup poured on top that soaks right through the skin and meat. It’s like a more elevated sweet and sour chicken, but more emphasis on the sour – I loved the tangy tingle on my tongue per crunchy bite.

ASSORTED PLATTER. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Try all of the best-selling appetizers in Tiong Bahru’s Assorted Platter (P485) – chicken feet skin, squid tempura (like a chewy, breaded squid ball), and the TB-style fried tofu that is an unexpected crowd fave. The hefty tofu cubes are perfectly fried until crisp on the outside and meaty and moist on the inside, coated in a sweet chili sauce that pairs sweetness with a bit of heat.

CHICKEN CONGEE WITH CENTURY EGG. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

It was a rainy night when we visited, so I was also craving something warm, hearty, and comforting. The newly launched Chicken Congee with Century Egg (P270) was just what I needed, and the crispy wonton chips served atop added a nice crunch and saltiness to the simply seasoned porridge.

CURRY CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

We also tried the Curry Chicken Noodle Soup (P270), which is not quite like laksa, but it has that spice level and creaminess similar to it, also made extra flavorful by the crispy wonton chips on top. The broth, although tasty, is close to being A+, but it just needs a little pinch of salt to seal that umami.

FISH HEAD CURRY. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

It’s not Southeast Asian fare without curry, so don’t sleep on TB’s Fish Head or Fish Tail Curry (P888), which can be shared among 3 to 4 people. It’s a large pot filled with the makings of a great, hearty curry – a thick, viscous base, a powerhouse of spices, fresh and fragrant herbs, well-cooked protein, and veggies like eggplant, okra, and tomato. Top it off with those addictive wonton chips, and you’re all set!

Also on the menu: Vegetable Curry (P520), Fish Tofu (P195), Mayonnaise Chicken (P285), Veggie Fritters (P165), Kikiam (P195), Kailan with Oyster Sauce (P230), and Broccoli with Oyster Sauce (P240), as well as fresh fruit shakes and iced tea.

It was a satisfying dining experience that I would most likely find myself craving from time to time. It’s not trying to be anything other than what it is well-loved globally for – simple hawker fare that’s consistently authentic in terms of quality, flavor, serving size, and price. – Rappler.com

Tiong Bahru’s newest branch is located at the ground floor of Eastwood Citywalk, Eastwood City, Bagumbayan, Quezon City. It is open from 10 am to 10 pm daily.