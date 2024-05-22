Get 4 kilos of papaya for P220 from Nueva Vizcaya farmers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Rural Rising is helping a 'very worried farmer' who hopes to sell 2 tons of Red Lady papayas

MANILA, Philippines – “PLEASE, WILL YOU EAT MORE PAPAYAS THIS WEEK?”

This is the plea of socio-agricultural enterprise Rural Rising to their customers on Wednesday, May 22, in hopes of helping a “very worried farmer named Gerald who has found himself in a dire situation in Caloocan City.”

“He was enticed to bring two tons of PAPAYA from Alfonso Castaneda town, Nueva Vizcaya, by a ‘buyer’ who is no longer to be found,” RuRi said.

“He put his trust in a stranger’s promise and all his papayas in his vehicle,” RuRi added. Gerald and his wife have been trying to sell all the papayas left.

You can help support the farmers of Alfonso Castaneda by buying their Red Lady Papayas at P220 for four kilos via RuRi’s website.

The dispatch date for this papaya batch has yet to be announced. RuRi reminds customers that they must claim the produce within 48 hours of the dispatch date, as fresh produce spoils quickly.

Order pickups can be done at any of RuRi’s three points: RuRi Central in Avida Towers Centera, EDSA corner Reliance Street, Mandaluyong City; RuRi North in 22 Congressional Avenue, Project 8, Quezon City; and RuRi in South Old Transport Terminal Bldg., Alabang Town Center, Theater Drive, Ayala Alabang, Muntinlupa.

Rural Rising actively supports local farming communities by hosting regular rescue buys. Recently, they sold Guimaras mangoes at P820 for four kilos. At the moment, they are holding rescue buys for carrots, organic salted eggs, coffee, tablea, and other local produce. – Rappler.com