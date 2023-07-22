WATCH: Starbucks teams up with BLACKPINK for limited edition merch

Popular coffee chain Starbucks launches its collaboration with k-pop girl group BLACKPINK for the Asia-Pacific market.

BLINKs will be thrilled to get their hands on the BLACKPINK + STARBUCKS® collection, featuring 11 types of drinkware and six lifestyle accessories in signature pink and black colors, adorned with funky decals.

Watch the video above for a sneak peek into the collection, which includes Starbucks reusable cups, mugs, and tumblers in iconic BLACKPINK hues, featuring fun drawings or adorned with striking rhinestones for added sparkle. The limited-edition merchandise also includes reusable tote bags, yoga mats, passport holders, and key chains.

Also part of the collection is the limited ediiton BLACKPINK Strawberry Choco Cream Frappuccino® Blended Beverage – a sweet concoction of strawberry syrup and dark chocolate sauce with oat milk and chocolate curls, topped with light pink whipped cream and a heart-shaped chocolate.

The limited edition merchandise and drink will officially be available on Tuesday, July 25, at select Starbucks stores across the Philippines, as well as Asian countries Hong Kong, South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. – Rappler.com