CheckThisOut: Stylish fashion pieces you can wear to look taller

One of the fascinating things about fashion is how it can transform our look just by adding or removing a few layers here and there. In fact, a lot of fashion gurus and TikTok influencers have been talking about this fashion trick – trying out clothing pieces that fit our height and body type to ✨instantly✨ look taller.

Wearing high heels is an option, of course, but sometimes it can hurt your toes and the balls of your feet. Why not try other comfy yet stylish alternatives?

So I listed below some fashion items that can help petite and vertically challenged persons (like me) look and feel taller. From high-waisted jeans to pointed shoes, check out these fashion finds.

One of the easiest ways to look like you’ve gained a few extra inches of height overnight is to wear high-waisted jeans. This skinny denim jeans from Forever 21 has five pockets and a unique stonewash design. It’s also tight-fitting, making your legs appear longer and slimmer, hence, giving you the illusion of being tall.

If you’re going for a smart casual outfit, then a pair of ankle-length trousers is your best bet. You can use it to elongate your body and look taller. Even better, match these black trousers with a fancy neutral top to cop a timeless and minimalist look.

Another tried and tested trick is to wear any clothing with vertical stripes, whether it’s a dress, culottes, or shirt. As you can see, vertical lines help stretch your figure upwards, visually adding extra inches to your height.

Aside from wearing fashion pieces that showcase long and vertical stripes, you can also sport clothing that creates a vertical line like this monochromatic jumpsuit. The solid color of the jumpsuit makes you appear leaner and taller. This one-shoulder jumpsuit from Lovito comes in a pastel blue color as well, adding subtle elegance to your look.

This list won’t be complete without beige pointed toe shoes. Compared to shoes with a rounded toe, pointed toe shoes can elongate your legs and make you appear taller. Pair it with any of the items above to add more length to your body frame.

With dash of creativity for your OOTD, you can look and feel taller – even without high heels! Not only that, wearing these comfy fashion pieces can help boost your confidence and make you feel good about yourself. – Rappler.com

