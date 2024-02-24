LIST: Winners of the 41st National Book Awards

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – The Manila Critics Circle (MCC), together with the National Book Development Board (NBDB), held the 41st National Book Awards at the Areté at the Ateneo de Manila University on Saturday, February 24.
Since 2008, the MCC and NBDB have been giving Filipino authors across the country recognition for their craft through the prestigious literary awards ceremony. For its 41st edition, a total of 35 titles were awarded across the literary and non-literary divisions.
The Ateneo de Manila University Press was also named the Publisher of the Year for the sixth year in a row.
Here is the full list of winners of the 41st National Book Awards:
Literary division
- Yñiga by Glenn Diaz, Best Novel in English
- El Arbol de la Alegria: Southern Quartet 1 by RM Topacio-Aplaon, Best Novel in Filipino
- Song of the Mango and Other New Myths by Vida Cruz-Borja, National Artist Cirilo F. Bautista Prize for Best Book of Short Fiction in English
- Ang Buang ng Bayan: Mga Maikling Kuwento by Rowena P. Festin, Gerardo B. Cabochan Prize for Best Book of Short Fiction in Filipino
- Even Ducks Get Liver Cancer and other medical misadventures by Wildredo Liangco, Pablo A. Tan Prize for Best Book of Nonfiction Prose in English
- Rodolfo Biazon: Soldier, Solon, Statesman by Eric Ramos, Pablo A. Tan Prize for Best Book of Nonfiction Prose in English
- Pasasaan by Jesus Aman Calvario, Best Book of Nonfiction Prose in Filipino
- Kalandrakas Part I, 1890-1945: Stories and Storytellers of/on Regions in Mindanao, 1890-1990 and Kalandrakas Part II, 1946-1990: Stories and Storytellers of/on Regions in Mindanao, 1890-1990 by Ricardo M. De Ungria (Editor), Best Anthology in English
- Plus/+ at Iba Plus, Maramihan: New Philippine Nonfiction on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identities by Rolando B. Tolentino and Chuckberry J. Pascual (Editors), Best Anthology in Filipino
- Isang Dalumat ng Panahon by Christian Jil R. Benitez, Best Book of Literary Criticism/Cultural Studies
- Alternative Cinema: The Unchronicled History of Alternative Cinema in the Philippines by Nick Deocampo, Best Book on Media Studies
- Coming Home to the Island: Poems by Arlene J. Yandug, Philippine Literary Arts Council Prize for Best Book of Poetry in English
- Sa Ika-ilang Sirkulo ng Impyerno by Miguel Paolo Celestial, Victorio C. Valledor Prize for Best Book of Poetry in Filipino
- Death be Damned, written by Mike Alcazaren, Noel Pascual, and AJ Bernardo, and illustrated by AJ Bernardo and Josel Nicolas, Best Book of Graphic Novel and Comics in English
- Josefina, written by Russell L. Molina and illustrated by Ace C. Enriquez, Best Book of Graphic Novel and Comics in Filipino
- It’s a Men’s World by Bebang Siy, translated by Ken Ishikawa, Best Translated Book in English
- Ilustrado by Miguel Syjuco, translated by Chuckberry J. Pascual, Best Translated Book in Filipino
- Nada by Carmen Laforet, translated by Alice M. Sun-Cua, Best Translated Book in Hiligaynon
- Sarena’s Story (Suy-Suy ni Sarena): The Loss of a Kingdom (In Paglawa’ sin Hambuuk Sultaniyya) by Criselda Yabes, translated by Doc Benj. Bengahan, Best Translated Book in Tausug
- Huni at Pakpak: Mga Dula, Mga Sanaysay by Luna Sicat Cleto, Best Book on Drama and Film
- Arkipelago: Nobela by Januar Yap, Best Novel in Binisaya
- Dili Pwede Mogawas ug Ubang Mga Sugilanon (Can’t Go Out and Other Stories) by Elizabeth Joy Serrano-Quijano, Best Book of Short Fiction in Binisaya
- Sinug-Ang: A Cebuano Trio by Erlinda Alburo, Ester Tapia, and Corazon Almerino, Best Anthology in Binisaya
- Ang Nakayatak kay Nayatakan (Who Steps Upon is Stepped Upon) by Adonis Durado, Best Book of Poetry in Binisaya
Non-literary division
- Julio Nakpil (1867-1960) Collected Works Volume I: Piano, Vocal, and Chamber Music by Maria Alexandria Iñigo Chua (Editor), Alfonso T. Ongpin Prize for Best Book on Art
- Transfiguring Mindanao: A Mindanao Reader by Jose Jowel Canuday and Joselito Sescon (Editors), Elfren S. Cruz Prize for Best Book in the Social Sciences
- Life-times of Becoming Human by Neferti X. M. Tadiar, Best Book in Philosophy
- The Chinese Mestizos of Cebu City 1750-1900 by Michael Cullinane, John C. Kaw Prize for Best Book on History
- The You-have-to-go-through-a-lot-of-crap-to-get-good-ideas book by David Guerrero, Best Book on Humor, Sports, Lifestyle, and Business
- Flavors of Iloilo by Rafael J. Jardeleza, Jr., Best Book on Food
- The Role of Rainforestation in Forest Landscape Restoration and Conservation in the Island Municipality of Pilar, Camotes, Cebu by Guiraldo C. Fernandez, Jr. and Marlito M. Bande, Best Book in Science
- The Islands of Faith: Crossroads of Mission by Andrew Gimenez Recepcion, Best Book in Spirituality and Theology
- Raising Quality Education in the Philippines: Selected Speeches and Writings by Fr. Joel E. Tabora, SJ, Best Book in Professions
- Duterte Watch: Descent into Authoritarianism by Vergel O. Santos, Best Book in Journalism
Design
- Transfiguring Mindanao: A Mindanao Reader by Jose Jowel Canuday and Joselito Sescon (Editors), design by Karl Castro, Best Book Design – Rappler.com
