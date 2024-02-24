LIST: Winners of the 41st National Book Awards

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The authors, editors, illustrators, and translators of 35 books across the literary and non-literary divisions are recognized at the awards ceremony

MANILA, Philippines – The Manila Critics Circle (MCC), together with the National Book Development Board (NBDB), held the 41st National Book Awards at the Areté at the Ateneo de Manila University on Saturday, February 24.

Since 2008, the MCC and NBDB have been giving Filipino authors across the country recognition for their craft through the prestigious literary awards ceremony. For its 41st edition, a total of 35 titles were awarded across the literary and non-literary divisions.

The Ateneo de Manila University Press was also named the Publisher of the Year for the sixth year in a row.

Here is the full list of winners of the 41st National Book Awards:

Literary division

Yñiga by Glenn Diaz, Best Novel in English

El Arbol de la Alegria: Southern Quartet 1 by RM Topacio-Aplaon, Best Novel in Filipino

Song of the Mango and Other New Myths by Vida Cruz-Borja, National Artist Cirilo F. Bautista Prize for Best Book of Short Fiction in English

Ang Buang ng Bayan: Mga Maikling Kuwento by Rowena P. Festin, Gerardo B. Cabochan Prize for Best Book of Short Fiction in Filipino

Even Ducks Get Liver Cancer and other medical misadventures by Wildredo Liangco, Pablo A. Tan Prize for Best Book of Nonfiction Prose in English

Rodolfo Biazon: Soldier, Solon, Statesman by Eric Ramos, Pablo A. Tan Prize for Best Book of Nonfiction Prose in English

Pasasaan by Jesus Aman Calvario, Best Book of Nonfiction Prose in Filipino

Kalandrakas Part I, 1890-1945: Stories and Storytellers of/on Regions in Mindanao, 1890-1990 and Kalandrakas Part II, 1946-1990: Stories and Storytellers of/on Regions in Mindanao, 1890-1990 by Ricardo M. De Ungria (Editor), Best Anthology in English

Plus/+ at Iba Plus, Maramihan: New Philippine Nonfiction on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identities by Rolando B. Tolentino and Chuckberry J. Pascual (Editors), Best Anthology in Filipino

Isang Dalumat ng Panahon by Christian Jil R. Benitez, Best Book of Literary Criticism/Cultural Studies

Alternative Cinema: The Unchronicled History of Alternative Cinema in the Philippines by Nick Deocampo, Best Book on Media Studies

Coming Home to the Island: Poems by Arlene J. Yandug, Philippine Literary Arts Council Prize for Best Book of Poetry in English

Sa Ika-ilang Sirkulo ng Impyerno by Miguel Paolo Celestial, Victorio C. Valledor Prize for Best Book of Poetry in Filipino

Death be Damned, written by Mike Alcazaren, Noel Pascual, and AJ Bernardo, and illustrated by AJ Bernardo and Josel Nicolas, Best Book of Graphic Novel and Comics in English

Josefina, written by Russell L. Molina and illustrated by Ace C. Enriquez, Best Book of Graphic Novel and Comics in Filipino

It’s a Men’s World by Bebang Siy, translated by Ken Ishikawa, Best Translated Book in English

Ilustrado by Miguel Syjuco, translated by Chuckberry J. Pascual, Best Translated Book in Filipino

Nada by Carmen Laforet, translated by Alice M. Sun-Cua, Best Translated Book in Hiligaynon

Sarena’s Story (Suy-Suy ni Sarena): The Loss of a Kingdom (In Paglawa’ sin Hambuuk Sultaniyya) by Criselda Yabes, translated by Doc Benj. Bengahan, Best Translated Book in Tausug

Huni at Pakpak: Mga Dula, Mga Sanaysay by Luna Sicat Cleto, Best Book on Drama and Film

Arkipelago: Nobela by Januar Yap, Best Novel in Binisaya

Dili Pwede Mogawas ug Ubang Mga Sugilanon (Can’t Go Out and Other Stories) by Elizabeth Joy Serrano-Quijano, Best Book of Short Fiction in Binisaya

Sinug-Ang: A Cebuano Trio by Erlinda Alburo, Ester Tapia, and Corazon Almerino, Best Anthology in Binisaya

Ang Nakayatak kay Nayatakan (Who Steps Upon is Stepped Upon) by Adonis Durado, Best Book of Poetry in Binisaya

Non-literary division

Julio Nakpil (1867-1960) Collected Works Volume I: Piano, Vocal, and Chamber Music by Maria Alexandria Iñigo Chua (Editor), Alfonso T. Ongpin Prize for Best Book on Art

Transfiguring Mindanao: A Mindanao Reader by Jose Jowel Canuday and Joselito Sescon (Editors), Elfren S. Cruz Prize for Best Book in the Social Sciences

Life-times of Becoming Human by Neferti X. M. Tadiar, Best Book in Philosophy

The Chinese Mestizos of Cebu City 1750-1900 by Michael Cullinane, John C. Kaw Prize for Best Book on History

The You-have-to-go-through-a-lot-of-crap-to-get-good-ideas book by David Guerrero, Best Book on Humor, Sports, Lifestyle, and Business

Flavors of Iloilo by Rafael J. Jardeleza, Jr., Best Book on Food

The Role of Rainforestation in Forest Landscape Restoration and Conservation in the Island Municipality of Pilar, Camotes, Cebu by Guiraldo C. Fernandez, Jr. and Marlito M. Bande, Best Book in Science

The Islands of Faith: Crossroads of Mission by Andrew Gimenez Recepcion, Best Book in Spirituality and Theology

Raising Quality Education in the Philippines: Selected Speeches and Writings by Fr. Joel E. Tabora, SJ, Best Book in Professions

Duterte Watch: Descent into Authoritarianism by Vergel O. Santos, Best Book in Journalism

Design