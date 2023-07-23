IN PHOTOS: All the red carpet looks at the GMA Gala 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Kapuso and Kapamilya stars bring the glamor to the red carpet

MANILA, Philippines – Some of the country’s biggest stars brought their red carpet A-game as they attended the GMA Gala on Saturday, July 22.

Held at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Pasay City, the event featured GMA’s most well-known talents, particularly from their in-house talent agency Sparkle, as well as superstar celebrities from rival network ABS-CBN.

GMA actress and fashion darling Heart Evangelista turned up the glam in couture Schiaparelli and Bulgari jewels, while the network’s primetime princess Barbie Forteza shone in a minimalist mint green ballgown by Ehrran Montoya.

The four main stars of hit 2016 GMA series Encantadia were in complete attendance. Gabbi Garcia wore a skin-baring fringe ensemble by Martin Bautista, while Glaiza de Castro wore a gold gown by Joe San Antonio. Kylie Padilla donned a sculptural black gown by Ehrran Montoya, while Sanya Lopez was a golden goddess in a serpentina gown by Michael Leyva.

It’s Showtime host Anne Curtis turned up and turned heads in a simple but stunning white column gown by Saint Laurent, styled with Tiffany jewels and a Holly Golightly-esque updo. Her co-host Vice Ganda was also in attendance, wearing a sparkly silver Neric Beltran gown with a white feather boa.

Celebrity power couples Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes, Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo, Megan Young and Mikael Daez, and newly-engaged lovers Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque walked the red carpet too.

Other couples and love teams that brought the kilig to the red carpet include Rhian Ramos and Sam Verzosa, Mavy Legaspi and Kyline Alcantara, Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz, and Bianca Umali and Ruru Madrid.

Beauty queens added a touch of pageant glamor to the event. Reigning Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee wore a corset gown by Mark Bumgarner, while her predecessor Celeste Cortesi wore a fitted, hooded gown by Anthony Ramirez.

Male celebrities showed their best glam menswear: Alden Richards in Louis Vuitton, David Licauco in Tom Ford, and Khalil Ramos in Ziggy Savella.

See more celebrity red carpet looks from the GMA Gala:

– Rappler.com