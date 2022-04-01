ReliefPH: Help displaced communities affected by Taal Volcano unrest in 2022

Several organizations are leading donation drives and relief initiatives to help communities affected by the Taal Volcano unrest. Here's how you can help out

MANILA, Philippines – Taal Volcano in Batangas is once again on Alert Level 3, signifying it is in a state of magmatic unrest, following a phreatomagmatic eruption last Saturday morning, March 26. The volcano had previously been on Alert Level 2 for eight months.

According to the Department of Health, 1,060 families or 3,850 individuals have been affected by the Taal Volcano unrest as of Tuesday, March 29.

Until now, the situation remains volatile. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) had long considered Taal Volcano Island a permanent danger zone, recommending evacuation for those in the island as well as several high-risk barangays in the municipalities of Agoncillo and Laurel.

Several organizations have begun donation drives and relief initiatives to provide for the needs of affected communities.

This is a running list of verified initiatives that you can support to help those affected.

GMA Kapuso Foundation, Inc.

GMA Kapuso Foundation is distributing relief in evacuation centers in Agoncillo, Batangas. It is accepting both monetary and in-kind donations from Monday to Friday, 9 am until 6 pm.

For monetary donations, the foundation accepts cash or checks. An official receipt will be given to donors who bring their cash donation to the foundation’s office. For bank deposits, the donor is urged to fax or e-mail a bank transaction slip and their contact details for sending of official receipt. People are also welcome to donate via credit card.

Donation channels include Metrobank, Unionbank of the Philippines, United Coconut Planters Bank, Philippine National Bank, Banco de Oro, Bank of Commerce, and all branches of Cebuana Lhuillier in the Philippines. For account details, you may refer to the foundation’s website here.

The foundation also accepts in-kind donations such as rice, canned goods, noodles, food items, medicines, hygiene supplies, new clothes and footwear. These should fall within their prescribed 6-month expiry.

You may refer to the details below for the address and other needed information for in-kind donations:

GMA Kapuso Foundation, Inc.

2nd Floor GMA Kapuso Center

GMA Network Drive cor. Samar Streets

Diliman, Quezon City 1103

Philippines

League of Filipino Students

The League of Filipino Students is accepting monetary donations for affected communities.

You may send your donations via:

GCash

Account Name: Nina S.

Account No.: 09358047375

Lipa Archdiocesan Social Action Commission, Inc.

Lipa Archdiocesan Social Action Commission, Inc. (LASAC) is accepting monetary donations and in-kind donations for those in evacuation centers.

You may send your monetary donations via:

Unionbank

Account Name: LASAC

Account No.: 0026-6000-4062

For GCash monetary donations, you may scan LASAC’s QR code below.