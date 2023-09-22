Students fall ill amid Taal volcano vog | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Forty-five students in the municipality of Tuy, Batangas are rushed to the hospital on Thursday, September 21, after falling ill due to the volcanic smog or vog coming from Taal Volcano.

China criticizes the Philippines for considering taking Beijing to court over damage to the marine ecosystem in areas within Manila’s exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea.

The Naval Forces in Western Mindanao says a human trafficking syndicate in Sulu drugged its victims, including children, to make them endure poor living and working conditions on an island in Pangutaran town.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology says a ransomware attack hits the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation on Friday, September 22.

Former Marikina mayor and congressman Bayani Fernando dies on Friday, September 22. He was 77.

A U.S. coroner confirms to several U.S. news outlets that an ‘accidental overdose’ caused Euphoria star Angus Cloud’s death in July.

Entertainment site Page Six reports Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has sued her estranged husband, singer Joe Jonas, for ‘wrongful retention’ of their two daughters. — Rappler.com