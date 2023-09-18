FactsFirstPH heads to UP Visayas for its Iloilo launch

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

#FactsFirstPH initiative will be at the University of the Philippines Visayas in Iloilo City on October 6! Tickets to the forum are free, but seats are limited. Register now.

MANILA, Philippines – Is there an end game to our battle for facts? Given the power and peril of social media, what can local groups do to amplify facts and tackle relevant issues in their communities?

To expand its efforts locally, the #FactsFirstPH initiative will be heading to Iloilo City to kick start the launch of its series of roadshows in the provinces. This will be held at the training rooms 1 to 3 of the Graduate and Continuing Education Building in University of the Philippines (UP) Visayas Iloilo City campus on October 6 at 9 am.

#FactsFirstPH, the first of its kind whole-of-nation approach to address disinformation that more than 100 Philippine organizations established last year, aims to cultivate a healthy information ecosystem that amplifies facts and promotes a nuanced conversation about urgent issues that the public needs to know through this series.

This provincial roadshow in Iloilo, the first stop of the series this year, will be done in partnership with the UP Visayas, UP Visayas Division of Humanities, and iWrite.

In its public forum on October 6, experts and speakers from the initiative will tackle the community’s role in building a support system for facts through talks and panel discussions. This forum will also pilot the official launch of #FactsFirstPH in the province of Iloilo.

Participants will learn about responsible social media use and online civic engagement. The initiative will also touch on the importance of law in combating disinformation, how to be more mindful of one’s information consumption habits, as well as tackle the roles and responsibilities of digital citizens, especially in building a health information ecosystem in communities.

Slots to the public forum are free, but seats are limited. Register here or click the button below:

The registration deadline is at 11:59 pm, Tuesday, October 3.

After the public forum, selected local groups will also be invited to participate in exclusive workshops and planning sessions. If you are part of a local group interested to join #FactsFirstPH, email move.ph@rappler.com. – Rappler.com