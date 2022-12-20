MovePH launches training series on media and information literacy

The #FactsFirstPH initiative, through Rappler’s civic engagement arm MovePH, is leading a five-week media and information literacy program that will bring together teachers, students, and leaders in their respective sectors

MANILA, Philippines – How can understanding media help in combating disinformation? Why is it important to be discerning online?

Digital technologies have become a powerful tool in strengthening civic engagement and discourse through amplifying movements and sparking community action online. These were also utilized during disaster response to initiate volunteer management and help communities in need.

But the same online tools and mechanisms that enabled social good are being weaponized to mislead the public and cultivate an online culture that thrives on hate, creating a disinformation ecosystem that threatens democracies around the world. To add to this challenge, globally, trust in news has plummeted.

The #FactsFirstPH initiative, through Rappler’s civic engagement arm MovePH, is leading a five-week media and information literacy program that aims to bring together teachers, students, and leaders in their respective sectors who will learn – and talk about – how to be critical and discerning online.

Our goal is to help participants have a more critical understanding of the evolution of journalism and the online environment in the Philippines and the world – such as identifying risks and trends on manipulation and potential for effective engagement.

This series is in partnership with several schools and organizations in the Philippines including Amateur Media Association of Philippine Scouts; Ateneo de Davao University; Ateneo de Naga University; Capitol University; CBSUA Federation of Supreme Student Council; Central Mindanao University – Central Post; FEU ACP3 Peace TAYO; Holy Name University; Philippine Normal University Mindanao Student Government; Polytechnic University of the Philippines College of Communication Student Council; Rotaract Club of Cebu Fuente – University of San Carlos; Rotaract Club of Metro Zamboanga; Rotaract Club of UST – Central Chapter; State University of Technology Communication Management Society; University of Antique; Unida Christian Colleges; and University of the Philippines Mindanao League of DOST Scholars.

The program will feature five sessions from January to February 2023. All webinar sessions are free of charge but slots are limited.

To accommodate more participants, this series will follow a hybrid set-up. Interested participants may either join our Zoom sessions or the on-ground events where the sessions will be broadcasted by their schools.

Schools leading on-ground events will have a separate registration link. This will be updated with the locations and registration links once available.

Interested participants may check these sessions of the webinar series:

Digital media landscape: Power, potential, and harm

Friday, January 20

The session will tackle the overview of the disinformation scene – both local and global, and how information disorder impacts our public perception towards urgent issues.

Fighting disinformation: The importance of fact-checking and facts-based reporting in matters of public interest

Friday, January 27

This session will focus more on training participants to spot disinformation online and combat it.

Participants will learn more about the processes of fact-checking through a spot-check exercise, as well as action points they can start in their communities to help fight disinformation and use it as a tool in upholding transparency and accountability.

How to be a responsible digital citizen

Friday, February 3

This session aims to discuss the impact of digital media in sparking democratic discourse, as well as steps on how to become responsible digital citizens.

Participants will also learn more about social media etiquette and digital rights and responsibilities.

Digital hygiene: How to manage online risks in the age of disinformation

Friday, February 10

This session will discuss digital security and data privacy. There will be a live self-assessment exercise on digital security and privacy audit.

Participants will also learn about the basic digital hygiene on how to manage and deal with online risks.

Understanding and exercising your rights in the digital space

Friday, February 17

The last session will tackle existing internet laws such as copyright, slander, libel, and the recent SIM Card Registration Act, among others – and ways on how to be involved.

Participants will also be trained on how to exercise their rights in online spaces.

Registration links for each session will be posted by January 6.

If your school or organization is interested in co-organizing this series, kindly send an email to move.ph@rappler.com on or before Thursday, January 5. Schools and institutions who would like to integrate this series as part of their academic curriculum are also encouraged to join.