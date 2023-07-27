ReliefPH: How to help communities affected by Typhoon Egay

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Various groups and individuals are organizing donation drives across the country to aid the victims of Super Typhoon Egay. Here is a running list of initiatives where you can extend your help.

MANILA, Philippines –Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) devastated communities in northern parts of Luzon after its landfall on Wednesday, July 26.

Egay, the country’s fifth tropical cyclone in 2023, brought intense rain and winds as it strengthened into a super typhoon on Tuesday, July 25, and weakened to a typhoon the same day. Areas around several regions in the Visayas, Southern Luzon, and Metro Manila also braced the effects of the onslaught.

Seeing the aftermath left by the typhoon, several groups and organizations are conducting donation and relief drive initiatives to help those affected.

MovePH, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, is collating and verifying donation drives and relief operations that can assist these affected communities.

Here is a running list of such efforts where you can extend your help:

Dammang Elementary School, Sanchez Mira

Dammang Elementary School in Sanchez Mira launches “Piso para sa Yero ng Klasrum ko” to help rebuild their damaged classrooms in Cagayan. Kindly message their Facebook page for monetary donations.

Divine Word College of San Jose Disaster Response Team

The College Student Council of Divine Word College of San Jose in Occidental Mindoro is accepting in-kind and monetary donations.

Donations may be dropped off at Divine Word College of San Jose at General Lukban Street, San Jose, Occidental Mindoro.

Meanwhile, cash donations are accepted via GCash at 09958830261 Ana Mae Tividad.

JCI Bacolod, Inc.

The Junior Chamber International (JCI) Bacolod in Negros Occidental activated its Oplan Kaagapay.

They are accepting monetary donations through:

GCash: 09275448456 (Daisy Rose Sia)

BPI: 1329222218 (Daisy Rose Sia)

In-kind donations such as canned goods, rice, drinking water, hygiene kit, sleeping mattresses, clothes and slippers may be dropped off at the following locations:

Technological University of the Philippines – Visayas (Talisay City) – Guard House

Browtiful Unit 110 KYLT Building, La Salle Avenue, Bacolod City

Sweet Dreams (UNO-R branch), Bacolod City

Bago City Coliseum

Rotaract Club and Rotary International District 3800

Rotaract Clubs of Rotary International District 3800 and Rotary International District 3800 launch a donation drive accepting in-kind and monetary donations for the flash flood victims in Cardona, Rizal.

For interested donors, you may send your donations via GCash to 09279171376 via Levin Emanuelle Landingin – Chair for Service Projects.

In-kind donations such as food, clothing, and bedding can be dropped off at the Rotary Club of Cardona Clubhouse in Rizal.

St. John’s Institute Supreme Student Council

St. John’s Institute (SJI) Supreme Student Council opens the “Heart to Hearth” donation drive to aid affected SJI faculty members in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental.

The group is accepting in-kind donations such as groceries, personal and hygiene items, clothing, and first-aid supplies until Monday, August 7, at 5 pm. Donations can be dropped off at SJI Learner’s Support Center donation boxes.

VMAGC- Community Extension and Development Office

The Community Extension and Development Office of VMA Global College and Training Centers extends its community services by holding a donation relief drive in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental.

Non-perishable relief items such as clothing, hygiene and personal necessities, food, and first-aid supplies are accepted to assist families affected by Typhoon Egay.

Kindly contact Chester John C. Ferrer of the Research, Extension, and Development Office (REDO) at 09673250422 or on Facebook (Ser CeeJay Ferrer) for donation concerns and assistance.

— with reports from Anamarie Antolin and Amiel Antonio/Rappler.com

Do you know of other relief initiatives for communities affected by Typhoon Egay? Email them to move.ph@rappler.com

Anamarie Antolin and Amiel Antonio are Rappler interns studying BA Journalism at the Bulacan State University – Main Campus.