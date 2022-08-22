WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Tuesday, August 23, 2022, due to Tropical Storm Florita (Ma-on) and the southwest monsoon

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Florita (Ma-on) is disrupting the start of a new school year, just as thousands of schools reopened for face-to-face classes.

Some areas suspended classes for Tuesday, August 23, the day Florita is expected to make landfall in Northern Luzon. The tropical storm is also enhancing the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

Bicol

Camarines Sur – all levels (public and private)

Central Luzon

Aurora (except Dingalan) – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Ilocos Region

Ilocos Norte – all levels (public and private)

Ilocos Sur – all levels (public and private)

La Union Bauang – all levels (public and private)

Dagupan City – all levels (public and private)

– Rappler.com