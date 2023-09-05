Philippines
southwest monsoon

#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Wednesday, September 6, due to the southwest monsoon

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Wednesday, September 6, due to the southwest monsoon or habagat.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON
Ilocos Region
  • Pangasinan
    • Binmaley – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
    • Dagupan – preschool to senior high school (public)
    • Lingayen – all levels (public and private)

class suspensions