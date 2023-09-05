WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, September 6, 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Wednesday, September 6, due to the southwest monsoon

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Wednesday, September 6, due to the southwest monsoon or habagat.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON

Ilocos Region

Pangasinan Binmaley – preschool to senior high school (public and private) Dagupan – preschool to senior high school (public) Lingayen – all levels (public and private)



– Rappler.com