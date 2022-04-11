Tropical Depression Agaton: At least 14 people dead in Baybay, Leyte

The weather disturbance has so far affected 15,120 families or 66,485 individuals in Eastern Visayas

LEYTE, Philippines – At least 14 people died in Baybay town, Leyte, due to the floods brought by Tropical Depression Agaton (Megi) on Monday, April 11.

According to the Baybay local government unit’s Facebook page, 11 fatalities were from Barangay Mailhi, one was from Kantagnos, and two in Barangay Maypatag.

At least 101 families and 61 unrelated individuals were evacuated in Baybay alone.

There are six missing individuals, and 16 injuries.

There was a landslide in Barangay Bunga.



According to Baybay City Councilor Mark Unlu-cay, search and retrieval operations for 6 families reported missing were ongoing as of 8:18 am, Monday.

In a Facebook post, Unlu-cay also called for help for Barangay Kantagnos landslide survivors. “We need more doctors, food, and clothes,” he said.

100 barangays flooded in province

Leyte Governor Leopoldo Petilla told the ANC that around 100 barangays were flooded in the province. “There are some barangays now that first time na binabaha (experienced flooding),” he said.

According to the Leyte Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (LPDRMO), 16 towns in the province were flooded.

The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) in Eastern Visayas reported Monday morning, that Agaton affected at least 15,120 families or 66,485 individuals across the region.

Authorities said 773 families or 3,969 individuals preemptively sought shelter in evacuation sites.

According to the Coast Guard District Eastern Visayas (CGDE), 1,319 travelers, 593 rolling cargoes, 5 vessels, and a bus were reportedly stranded.

Leyte Vice Governor Carlo Loreto appealed to different local government units and volunteers to help deliver food, water, medicines and other relief goods to residents affected in Baybay.

According to Loreto, the LGU already had set aside food, medicines, and other relief goods for evacuees.

“The situation is very dynamic, we need more people to help out in this massive relief effort,” Loreto told Rappler in an interview.

Loreto expressed confidence that the people of Baybay and other towns in Leyte affected by flooding can surpass this crisis where the spirit of “bayanihan” (teamwork) thrives. – with reports from Jazmin Bonifacio/Rappler.com



