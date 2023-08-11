DBM defends Marcos admin’s travel budget request for 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

INTERPELLATION. Kabataan Representative Raoul Manuel asks Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman questions during the first day of the House deliberations on the proposed 2024 budget on August 10, 2023.

'There was no travel before because of the pandemic, and we have to consider this is a new administration. We have to show to other countries our economy is open,' says Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman

MANILA, Philippines – Facing scrutiny, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) sought to justify the Marcos administration’s proposed travel budget for 2024.

Kabataan Representative Raoul Manuel interrogated the economic team of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. about the subject on the first day of the House deliberations on the 2024 spending plan worth P5.768 trillion.

Manuel noted a 71% jump in the 2024 travel budget request of the Office of the President (OP) compared to the current fiscal year, a 31% hike for the Department of Agriculture (DA), and a 10% increase for the Department of Education (DepEd).

“Where is the prudence in this?” he asked.

“There was no travel before because of the pandemic, and we have to consider this is a new administration. We have to show to other countries our economy is open, and that we have new policies for investment,” DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said.

Based on the 2024 National Expenditure Program, the executive branch is asking Congress for a P21.08-billion budget for travel expenses across all government agencies. This is P439 million higher than the current fiscal year’s P20.64 billion in travel expenses, equivalent to a 0.6% increase.

From that number, the OP is seeking a P1.14-billion fund for travel expenses in 2024, compared to P670.66 million for the current year, which is a 71% increase.

The DA – which Marcos heads as secretary – wants P781.79 million for travel expenses next year, compared to P594.37 million in 2023.

The Office of the Vice President requested P62.5 million for next year’s travel expenses, slightly higher than the current year’s P59.5 million.

But the DepEd – of which Vice President Sara Duterte is concurrent secretary – wants P3.13 billion in travel funds in 2024, higher than this year’s P2.84 billion.

The OP is also seeking a separate P1.41 billion for state visits and local and foreign missions, a 58% increase from this year’s P893.87 million. – Rappler.com