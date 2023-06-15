DILG chief Abalos says ‘powerful syndicate’ behind P6.7B shabu mess

DILG CHIEF. Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos attends a senate public inquiry into the assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo ad other political assassinations in various areas of the country, on April 17, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos revealed that a “powerful syndicate” was said to be the brains behind the multi-billion peso shabu mess tormenting the Philippine National Police (PNP).

To back up his claim of the alleged existence of a powerful syndicate, Abalos shared his conversation with a police officer who told him of the supposed people behind the controversy. The DILG chief, who also oversees the PNP, added it was that information that also triggered their call for courtesy resignation among police generals and colonels.

“You’re up against a very powerful syndicate, sabi niya (he/she said), and these are very evil persons. They will hurt you where it will hurt you most,” Abalos said during his interview with CNN Philippines’ The Source on June 14. “Sasaktan ka nito. Sasaktan hindi ikaw, pamilya mo, anak mo, o ano-ano.”

(They will hurt you. If not you, your family, children, or whoever.)

Abalos added that former PNP chief Rodolfo Azurin was with him when the cop mentioned to him the supposed syndicate.

“These are syndicates. Kasi hindi ako makapaniwalang, dadalawa lang. Hindi ako makapaniwalang, isang sarhento, may ganto kalaki [drugs]? (These are syndicates. Because I cannot believe only two people are behind this. I cannot believe a mere sergeant had this amount of drugs),” the interior secretary added.

In 2022, former police master sergeant Rodolfo Mayo Jr. was arrested over a drug den that had one ton of shabu. Mayo was an intelligence officer of the PNP’s Drug Enforcement Group, the very police unit tasked to lead the anti-drug campaign of the government.

On April 10 this year, Abalos revealed that high ranking police officers, including two police generals, were suspected to be part of the multi-billion shabu mess. The DILG chief said there was a “massive attempt” to cover up Mayo’s arrest.

Abalos’ revelation led to a series of legislative probes from both the House of Representatives and the Senate. On June 13, Abalos announced that 50 police, including two generals, face criminal complaints over their alleged involvement in the shabu mess. – Rappler.com