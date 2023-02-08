Drama ensues as House revives SOGIE bill discussions

DRAMA. House gender equality panel chair Geraldine Roman huddles with lawmakers after Representative Bro. Eddie Villanueva moves to postpone the hearing on the SOGIE bill on February 8, 2023.

CIBAC Representative Bro. Eddie Villanueva leaves the hearing in an act of protest after gender equality chair Geraldine Roman denies his request to defer the meeting

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives on Wednesday, February 8, tackled – for the first time under the Marcos administration – a bill seeking to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression (SOGIE), prompting one lawmaker to walk out after his request to defer the hearing was denied.

CIBAC Representative Bro. Eddie Villanueva alleged that the SOGIE bill discussion led by the gender equality committee on Wednesday, was illegal, and was tantamount to forum shopping.

He argued that a more comprehensive anti-discrimination bill was already being tackled by the human rights committee, led by Manila 6th District Representative Benny Abante.

He insisted that the hearing be postponed until the rules committee resolves the opposition he filed.

The motion led to a minutes-long suspension of the hearing, during which Abante accused gender equality committee chairperson Geraldine Roman of railroading the bill’s passage.

Roman said she called Majority Leader Mannix Dalipe, who told her that the SOGIE bill remains with Roman’s committee.

In an act of protest, Villanueva excused himself from the hearing and left immediately.

Passing a measure prohibiting SOGIE-based discrimination has always been a long shot, and remains a dream since then-senator Miriam Defensor Santiago and then-Akbayan representative Etta Rosales introduced the bill in 2000, under the 11th Congress.

SOGIE bill advocates had the most success in the 17th Congress, when the House in 2017 under the Duterte administration fully approved the bill. The measure, however, faced tough opposition in the Senate, where the proposal languished.

“Until when will we choose to look the other way when there are cases of discrimination occurring every day that go unpunished as if to tell society as a whole that it is ok to deprive a qualified person the chance to earn a living, or to study or to receive services from government just because he is LGBT?” Roman asked in an impassioned speech at the start of the hearing.

“The time is ripe. The time is now. Pass the SOGIE equality bill,” she appealed. – Rappler.com