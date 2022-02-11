Over 160 economists, including 5 ex-NEDA chiefs, back Robredo for president

'Robredo’s brand of good governance is the antidote this country needs in order to build back better from the twin crises plaguing our health and economy,' says the Economists for Leni

MANILA, Philippines – Presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo got the seal of approval of more than 160 Filipino economists, including former chiefs of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) who served in the previous and current administrations.

On Friday, February 11, the Economists for Leni publicized their statement endorsing the presidential candidacy of Robredo, who has anchored her bid on leading a proactive and incorruptible government.

“At this time when our country is struggling to recover from its deepest economic crisis since the 1980s, we believe that government’s role has never been more indispensable. We are convinced that only a competent leadership can restore the people’s trust and confidence in government enabling it to effectively preside over the collective effort of economic recovery in the wake of the pandemic,” the group said in its statement of support signed by at least 162 economists as of 4 pm on Friday.



Among those who signed the statement were five former NEDA chiefs who served under the administrations of President Rodrigo Duterte and former presidents Cory Aquino, Fidel Ramos, Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, and the late Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III.



Ernesto Pernia, Duterte’s first NEDA chief, is openly supporting Robredo. He resigned in April 2020, citing “differences” in philosophy with other Cabinet officials.



The other former NEDA chiefs who are endorsing Robredo’s presidential bid are Winnie Monsod, Cielito Habito, Dante Canlas, and Emmanuel Esguerra.



Among the other prominent economists supporting Robredo are Diwa Guinigundo, former deputy governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas; Marikina 2nd District Representative Stella Quumbo, who has been championing bills on economic reform and taxation in the House of Representatives; and two former presidents of the Philippine Institute for Development Studies, the government’s official think tank, Gilberto Llanto and Mario Lamberte.



In their statement, the Economists for Leni cited Robredo’s “solid” background in economics and law, arguing this will be “necessary for crafting policies to accelerate economic recovery.”

Prior to entering politics in 2013, Robredo was an alternative lawyer and economist who obtained her economics degree in the University of the Philippines-Diliman in 1986.



They hailed Robredo for her “genuine concern” for the poor and the decades she has spent as a development worker and a lawyer for indigent Filipinos.

“Bad governance is a poison that kills both lives and livelihoods. The pandemic made that clear. Robredo’s brand of good governance is the antidote this country needs in order to build back better from the twin crises plaguing our health and economy exacting a huge toll on the different sectors of the country,” said the economists.





The economists also said Robredo has already proven her track record for running “efficient and responsive” pandemic response programs despite the measly annual budget of the Office of the Vice President.

“Her leadership will also lend our country much-needed credibility on the world stage. This will be instrumental in revitalizing our partnerships in the global economy and asserting our national sovereignty in the region, especially where the West Philippine Sea is concerned,” they said,

“Robredo has shown a genuine concern for the plight of the poor and marginalized through her decades of work as a human rights lawyer for grassroots organizations even before entering politics. This will be crucial not just in bringing back people’s trust in government, but also in making sure that economic recovery improves the lives of Filipinos from all walks of life,” they added.

Robredo has been presenting her economic platform to various audiences, especially the business setor, since she filed her candidacy for president. In December 2021, she unveiled her job recovery plan dubbed as “Hanapbuhay para sa Lahat (Jobs for All).” She has also presented her pandemic recovery program.



Several politicians and groups from all sectors have started coming out to voice support for Robredo, the opposition leader under Duterte who has been on the receiving end of the most vicious attacks and disinformation online. (READ: Robredo is top target of disinformation in initiative’s January 2022 fact-checks)



Former Cabinet secretaries and government officials who had served from the Ramos and Aquino administrations, as well sa over 70 women local government leaders have also endorsed Robredo for president. – Rappler.com