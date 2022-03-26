Big names, old faces in battle for Caloocan mayor

In Caloocan City, six candidates are running for mayor, and three for vice mayor

MANILA, Philippines – In Caloocan City, the mayoralty race features big names and old faces.

For the 2022 local elections, at least six are gunning for the city’s top post, among them two Caloocan lawmakers: Egay Erice and Along Malapitan.

At the start of the local campaign period on Friday, March 25, Erice held his campaign rally in the streets of Grace Park in Caloocan. 7th Avenue corner C. Cordero in Caloocan was filled with a blue crowd as Erice held his rally.

Blue is the political color associated with Aksyon Demokratiko, the party of presidential candidate and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno. Ahead of the filing of candidacies, in September 2021, Erice announced his departure from the Liberal Party to transfer to Isko’s Aksyon.

Erice was joined by his slate, including his candidate for vice mayor PJ Malonzo, son of actor and former Caloocan mayor Rey Malonzo. Actor and comedian Dennis Padilla Baldivia (real name is Dennis Baldivia) is also running as councilor under Erice’s slate.

Senator Risa Hontiveros’ video message was played during Erice’s rally. Sinta, Hontiveros’ youngest daughter, represented her mother and said Hontiveros and Erice were longtime friends.

According to Erice, this is his last try in politics. He lost in 2004 mayoralty race against Recom Echiverri. Six years later, in 2010, Erice was elected vice mayor of the city.

Just a few kilometers away from Erice’s rally, Along Malapitan, son of the outgoing mayor, held his mini rally. Malapitan’s team said the Caloocan lawmaker decided to hold at least six different rallies in their city.

Mayor Malapitan is running for Caloocan 1st District congressman. Malapitan’s vice mayoralty candidate is Councilor Karina Teh.

During their rally in Barangay 18, singer Marion Aunor, niece of actress Nora Aunor, represented vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte. Oca endorsed the tandem of dictator’s son Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Duterte.

Other candidates for mayor are Jun Anquilan, Ruffy Bayon-on, Roman Domasig Jr., and Toto Malunes – all independent bets. Meanwhile, Joseph Timbol, an independent, is running for vice mayor. – Rappler.com