Comelec releases schedule for Negros Oriental 3rd District special election

The campaign period for the special election in Negros Oriental’s 3rd Congressional District will begin on November 9 and end on December 7.

CEBU, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has released the calendar of activities for the special election in Negros Oriental’s 3rd legislative district on December 9, 2023.

Comelec promulgated Resolution No. 10945 on August 30, setting into motion the series of election-related activities that would eventually replace fugitive ex-Negros Oriental 3rd District Representative Arnie Teves.

Based on the calendar of activities, aspirants for the position can file their certificate of candidacy from November 6 until November 8, between the hours of 8 am to 5 pm each day.

“The COC shall be filed in five (5) legible copies with the Office of the Provincial Election Supervisor (OPES) of the Province of Negros Oriental,” Comelec’s statement read on Saturday, November 4.

The OPES is located at the Provincial Capitol Area in Barangay Daro, Dumaguete City.

The campaign period will begin on November 9 and end on December 7. During this period, Comelec has listed prohibitions which include having policemen and provincial guards as bodyguards, the use of armored land, water or air craft, and using special policemen, special/confidential agents or the like.

Comelec has also set a liquor ban for December 8 and 9. A gun ban will also be put into effect from November 9 until December 24.

Here is the full calendar of activities and prohibited acts in relation to the special election.

