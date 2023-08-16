In historic first, House expels congressman Arnie Teves

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Arnie Teves is congressman no more after a series of House ethics committee proceedings culminates in his unprecedented expulsion

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives expelled Negros Oriental 3rd District Representative Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. on Wednesday, August 16, a historic moment for a chamber that has not kicked out any of its own members since the restoration of a bicameral Congress in 1987.

A total of 265 lawmakers voted to unseat Teves for disorderly behavior and violation of code of conduct. No lawmaker opposed the recommendation but three others – all from the Makabayan bloc – abstained from the vote.

The recommendation was forwarded to the plenary by the House ethics committee, which held seven closed-door hearings since March to tackle Teves’ case.

Prior to Wednesday, Teves had already been slapped with two 60-day suspension orders in the House – the first in March, and the second in May.

House leaders have been urging Teves to come home and personally face the numerous allegations against him, specifically in connection with the killing of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo in February.

But Teves defied these calls, insisting he could not face the music at home due to supposed grave threats to his life.

Teves left the country in February, weeks after Degamo’s death. He cited medical reasons in his travel clearance, but that expired in March.

Reasons for expulsion

The House called Teves to account over the following issues:

Teves’ attempt to seek political asylum in Timor-Leste, which was interpreted as tantamount to abandonment of public office Teves’ continued absence in the House in violation of House rules Teves’ indecent behavior on social media when he posted a video of him dancing while wearing only a tank top and a pair of boxer shorts, causing dishonor to the House

“This committee by a unanimous vote by its members recommends to the House of Representatives the imposition of the penalty of expulsion from the House of Representatives upon Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr,” ethics committee chairman Felimon Espares said.

Backed into a corner

What aggravated Teves’ situation is his designation as a terrorist – a first for a Filipino legislator.

An Anti-Terrorism Council resolution made public on August 1 accused him of being the leader of the “Teves Terrorist Group.”

But Espares clarified that his classification as a terrorist was not the reason for his expulsion.

“It was just mentioned in the discussions, but in our recommendations, it was clear that we only acted on the recommendation for the disorderly behavior and violation of the code of conduct,” Espares said.

Teves – once the second highest leader of the House – has repeatedly insisted he is innocent, denying he had a hand in Degamo’s assassination, or that he is a leader of a terrorist organization.

Backed into a corner, he claimed political rivals are behind the allegations against him.

He has also fired in all directions, criticizing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., his Cabinet officials, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, his House colleagues, and the mainstream media. – Rappler.com