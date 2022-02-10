FULL TEXT: Comelec 1st Division decision junking DQ case vs Marcos Jr.

MARCOS JR. Presidential candidate Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. kicks off his election campaign at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on February 8, 2022.

The Comelec's 1st Division explains why they voted to allow Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to join the 2022 presidential election

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections’ 1st Division unanimously voted to junk a set of petitions that sought to disqualify Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. from the presidential race.

The 41-page ruling, which Rappler obtained on Thursday, February 10, said Marcos Jr. did not commit a crime of moral turpitude – a ground for disqualification under the election code – when he repeatedly failed to file his income tax returns in the 1980s.

“Is the failure to file tax returns inherently immoral? We submit that it is not. The failure to file tax returns is not inherently wrong in the absence of a law punishing it,” the ruling said.

Commissioner Aimee Ferolino penned the ruling as the ponencia or designated writer. Commissioner Marlon Casquejo wrote a separate 12-page opinion, which concurred with the main decision.

Read the full text here:

– Rappler.com