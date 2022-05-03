Like in 2016, INC endorses Marcos Jr.-Duterte

ENDORSEMENT. Uniteam standard-bearer Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. and running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte kick off their campaign for the May elections at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on February 8, 2022.

The Iglesia ni Cristo endorsed Rodrigo Duterte and Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. in 2016

MANILA, Philippines – Religious group Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) has officially endorsed Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte for president and vice president in the 2022 elections.

This was announced on INC-owned broadcast channel Net 25 on Tuesday, May 3.

INC is also endorsing the following for senators: Jejomar Binay, Alan Peter Cayetano, JV Ejercito, Guillermo Eleazar, Chiz Escudero, Jinggoy Estrada, Sherwin Gatchalian, Loren Legarda, Robin Padilla, Joel Villanueva, Mark Villar, and Migz Zubiri.

In its broadcast Tuesday evening, INC said their decision was made after “thorough study and research.”

Net 25 immediately aired a taped messaged from Marcos and Duterte.

“Sisikapin po namin na ang tiwalang ibinigay n’yo sa aming tambalan ay magbubunga ng tunay na pagkakaisa ng mga Pilipino (We will work hard to repay this trust by unifying Filipinos),” said Marcos, sticking to a message of unity.

As of 2015 data, INC has 2.6 million members and they are known to practice bloc-voting, or vote according to their leaders’ endorsements.

In 2016, INC endorsed then-Davao mayor Rodrigo Duterte for president and Marcos for vice president. Duterte won, while Marcos lost to Vice President Leni Robredo.

In 2010, INC backed the tandem of Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III and Mar Roxas. Aquino won, while Roxas lost to Jejomar Binay.

Marcos and Sara Duterte have kept their lead in the April Pulse Asia voter preference surveys in their respective races. Conducted from April 16 to 21, Marcos has a rating of 56%, while Robredo is a far second with 23%.

Duterte has a rating of 55%, followed by Sotto with 18%.

Marcos and Duterte held their campaign kickoff rally at the INC-owned Philippine Arena, but Marcos’ spokesperson Vic Rodriguez said back then the venue did not mean anything.

INC takes pride in endorsing candidates who eventually won. Prior to Aquino, Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Joseph Estrada also won the INC’s blessing. In a 2014 interview, INC spokesperson Edwil Zabala denied reports that such endorsement has strings attached to it.

INC had been rocked by successive scandals over the years, the biggest of which was a feud within the Manalo family that saw accusations of corruption by the church leaders. – Rappler.com