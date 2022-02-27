[WATCH] In The Running: CNN Philippines presidential debate

Let's make sense of the issues they tackled, and what their answers indicate about where their campaign strategy is at this point

MANILA, Philippines – Nine presidential candidates will face off in their first debate, organized by CNN Philippines, and will be held at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) on Sunday, February 27.

Confirmed to join the debate are Ernesto Abella, Norberto Gonzales, Leody de Guzman, Senator Ping Lacson, Faisal Mangondato, Jose Montemayor Jr., Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Senator Manny Pacquiao, and Vice President Leni Robredo.

The debate-averse Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, the son of dictator and current survey frontrunner, will not be attending the debate, citing conflict of schedule.

Join Rappler editors, columnists and reporters for a special episode of In The Running to make sense of the debate, the issues they tackled, and what their answers indicate about where their campaign strategy is at this point. – Rappler.com