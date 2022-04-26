Robredo’s daughter Jillian barnstorms Marcos bailiwicks

Jillian Robredo, the youngest daughter of presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo, meets with Leni-Kiko volunteers from the provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and Abra, in Vigan City on April 25.

LAOAG CITY, Ilocos Norte – The youngest daughter of presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo swept across Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, Batanes, Baguio and La Trinidad on Monday, April 25, and Tuesday, April 26, stressing her mother’s message of unity.

Speaking before a crowd of supporters of her mother and her running mate senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan in Ilocos Sur’s capital city of Vigan, Jillian said she feels “very protective” towards her mother, whom studies have tagged as the “biggest victim” of online disinformation on social media.

“Ayoko pong nakikitang ginaganun siya, kasi alam kong hindi naman ‘yun totoo,” she said. (I don’t want to see her being attacked because I know those claims are false.)

Jillian also stressed her mother’s message of inclusivity.

“As President, Leni Robredo won’t just serve the pink crowd but all colors, not just our allies,” she said in Filipino.

The Office of the Vice President, she added, has legitimate “receipts” of everything her mother had done in the past six years.

“Even here in Ilocos Sur, when she got clobbered in the last elections, she did not forget to help our people, especially during the pandemic,’ Jillian said.

Pressure on allies

In Ilocos Sur province, Santa town Vice Mayor Jeremy Jesus Bueno III gave Robredo a rare gift in Marcos’ bailiwick – his public pledge of support

“I can choose to be comfortable, and just support [someone from our region], or remain neutral and be silent. But I think I owe that much to the people of Santa, to my fellow Filipinos from other regions, to help in the campaign of Robredo,” said Bueno who has been red-tagged for being an ally of progressive groups.

Bueno said his leadership style was influenced by Leni, describing her as “very dedicated and hard worker even before she assumed her position as member of the House of Representatives.”

He reminded fellow Ilocanos that votes should not be based solely on one’s ethnic ties, and urged voters to look at the track-record, capability, and platform of the candidates.

Itogon mayor and congressional candidate Victorio Palangdan greets presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo’s youngest daughter, Jillian, in La Trinidad, Benguet on April 26. (Mia Fokno)

In La Trinidad, Benguet province, Jillian spoke at the town’s Vegetable Trading Post and the public market parking lot.

“Kay Mama kami humuhugot ng Lakas. Si Mama, kahit po noong hindi politician ay tumutulong kung kailangan,” Jillian stressed. (We get our strength from Mama. Even when she was not yet a politician, she was always ready to help.)

Jillian said that even with limited funds, the Office of the Vice President tried to extend all possible assistance to Benguet when Typhoon Ompong devastated the province. The OVP also sent PPEs for hospitals in the region, she added.

Kilusang Bagong Lipunan gubernatorial candidate in Buenget province, Jerry Marave, pledges full support for presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and running mate senator Kiko Pangilinan on April 26. (Sherwin De Vera)

The Vice President’s supporters said they expected Benguet Itogon mayor and congressional candidate Victorio Palangdan and gubernatorial bet Jerry Marave, both running under the Marcos Kilusang Bagong Lipunan, to endorse her.

Palangdan’s liaison officer was at the site, directing arrangements of the stage. The mayor met and welcomed Jilian but immediately left without giving a message. Aides said he had to attend a community caucus.

Marave, a lawyer, spoke on stage to say he was fully supporting Robredo and Pangilinan.

Jillian called young Ilocano volunteers as favorites of her mother, because they have persevered despite threats and harassments during their house-to-house campaign.

“Alam naming hindi madaling maghouse-to-house (campaign) dito, kayat nagpapasalamat kami. Hindi po madali pero sana po hindi tayo mapapagod. Iparamdam natin sa mga tao na hindi tayo magkakalaban at iisa ang nais natin, ang umunlad ang buhay.”

(We know it’s not easy to do house-to-house here, which is why we are grateful. I hope we don’t get tired. Let us make people understand that they are not our enemies, and that we want everyone’s life to improve.) – Rappler.com

John Michael Mugas and Sherwin De Vera are Luzon-based journalists and awardees of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowships.