Robredo is number one victim of red-tagging, says ex-AFP spokesperson

VP LENI. An 80,000-strong crowd welcomed presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo at the Old Tagbilaran City Airport in Tagbilaran, Bohol on Friday, April 1.

Ex-AFP spokesperson retired Major General Domingo Tutaan Jr. says the attacks against Leni Robredo began as she started to gain popularity and support

MANILA, Philippines – Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo is the number one victim of red-tagging, according to a former spokesperson of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“Yes, Vice President Leni Robredo is the number one victim of this ‘red-tagging’ being undertaken by members, some in the government,” former AFP spokesperson retired Major General Domingo Tutaan Jr. said during a Rappler Talk interview on April 7.

According to the retired general, the attacks on Robredo started when the opposition leader began to gain massive support. Robredo is facing nine other presidential candidates, including dictator’s son Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“When VP Leni started her candidacy, pag-announce niya, parang bunga siya ng puno ng mangga na nasa baba, just below the tree. Just the small branches of the tree. Hindi muna pinapansin ‘yan eh.,” Tutaan explained, using an analogy of a mango tree.

(When VP Leni started her candidacy, when she announced, she’s like a fruit of a tree in the lower part, just below the tree. Just the small branches of the tree. Those are usually being ignored.)

Tutaan added: “But when VP Leni started to gain popularity. When there were a lot of supporters being convinced of her being the next president. When they saw that there’s a program of government, a clear cut of government that is in store if she ever becomes the president. Nasa taas na siya ng puno eh, ‘yong bunga (She’s already on the top of the tree). They started, binabato na ‘yan eh (that’s now being targeted).”

After her mammoth rally in Cavite, a province governed by Marcos Jr.’s ally, Robredo was red-tagged by Cavite 7th District Representative Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla and presidential candidate Senator Panfilo Lacson.

Meanwhile, National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) spokesperson Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy alleged the presidential bet was conspiring with the Communist Party of the Philippines, all because Robredo was endorsed by the Makabayan bloc. (READ: HINDI TOTOO: Robredo-Pangilinan tandem tinanggap at ikinatuwa ang pag-endoso ng CPP-NPA-NDF)

Badoy and red-tagging

Tutaan also noted that red-tagging started with Badoy, in fulfilling her roles in the NTF-ELCAC.

“I think this red-tagging started with Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy. She started this as a spokesperson of the NTF-ELCAC on special concerns,” the retired military general said.

The former AFP spokesperson added that Badoy red-tags those who criticize the government.

“All of a sudden, she’s calling everybody or red-tagging everybody. Those who are criticizing the efforts, criticizing the government are all communists and are all affiliated with the CPP-NPA-NDF.”

For red-tagging Robredo, Badoy now faces various complaints filed before the Office of the Ombudsman. Some 26 activists filed three separate complaints against Badoy on March 23.

A week later, progressive groups filed a different complaint against the NTF-ELCAC spokesperson for the same reasons. – Rappler.com