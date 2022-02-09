8 Eastern Samar mayors back Robredo as thousands join caravan

RIDERS FOR LENI. Long columns of two-wheeled vehicles join a caravan that culminated in a gathering of thousands of Robredo supporters in Borongan City, capital of Eastern Samar, on Tuesday, February 8.

SAMAR, Philippines – Four mayors of Eastern Samar declared their support for Vice President and presidential candidate Leni Robredo on Tuesday, February 8.

Mayor Roland Boie Evardone of Arteche; Mayor Ver Evardone of Jipapad, Mayor Gil Germino of Can-Avid, and Mayor Jose Ivan “Dayan” Agda of Eastern Samar capital, Borongan City endorsed Robredo hours before her kickoff campaign in Naga City.

Their announcement coincided with the arrival in Borongan of a provincial caravan that culminated in a festive gathering of thousands of Robredo supporters.

On Wednesday, February 9, four more mayors were added to list: Mercedes mayor Edwin Quiminales, San Julian mayor Dennis Estaron, General McArthur mayor Flora Ty, and Salcedo mayor Melchor Mergal.

Interestingly, six of the the mayors won in 2019 as members of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) : the two Evardones, Germino, Estaron, Ty, and Mergal.

The Borongan mayor is a member of the National Unity Party. Quiminales of Mercedes is from the Nacionalista Party.

The PDP-Laban, the party of President Rodrigo Duterte, has adopted his daughter, Davao City mayor Sara Duterte as vice presidential bet.

Eastern Samar chief executives for Vice President Leni Robredo, from left, Mercedes Mayor Edwin Quiminales, San Julian mayor Dennis Estaron, Arteche mayor Roland Boie Evardone, Jipapad mayor Ben Evardone Ver, Gen McArthur mayor Flora Ty, Borongan City mayor Jose Ivan “Dayan” Agda, Can-Avid mayor Toytoy Germino, and Salcedo mayor Melcho Llego Mergal (Courtesy of RJ Ablay)

Borongan City Mayor Dayan Agda gave a welcome message in front of thousands of crowds gathered on Baybay Boulevard in Borongan.

Various local leaders including vice mayors, board members, and councilors from the other towns likeLawaan, Quinapondan, Hernani, San Julian, and Sulat were also in attendance.

According to the organizers of the event, around 5,000-7,000 individuals from different parts of Eastern Samar joined the pink caravan.





A caravan for Vice President and presidential aspirant Leni Robredo in Eastern Samar culminates in a festive gathering of thousands of her supporters in Borongan, the provincial capital. (Photos courtesy of RJ Ablay)

Agda said Robredo is the best presidential bet who can lead the country.

“Importante nga pumili kita hin lider. Lider nga maungod hit aton kawsa. Lider nga napa-id. Lider nga magtatrabaho hit ikauupay hit aton nasod nga Pilipinas,” he said

(It is important that we choose the right leader. A leader who will fulfill our causes. A leader who understands. A leader who will work for the betterment of this country)

Agda said the thousands who gathered to support Robredo’s presidential bid is a testament that the people of Eastern Samar believe in the right principles and that they care about the future of the next generation.

Prior to the event, local government unit leaders — including the four mayors who expressed support for Robredo’s presidential bid — joined the blessing of the Leni-Kiko Provincial Volunteers Center in this province. – Rappler.com

Lance Lim is a Visayas-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.