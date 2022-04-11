PH consulate in Dubai denies pre-shaded ballot during overseas voting

OVERSEAS VOTING. Tarpaulins about the 2022 elections are posted outside the Philippine consulate general in Dubai.

The consular office in Dubai says poll watchers from five different political parties did not witness any poll irregularity during the first day of overseas voting

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine consulate general in Dubai disputed allegations circulating online that one Filipino taking part in the overseas voting in the 2022 polls received a ballot that had already been shaded.

In a statement on Monday, April 11, the consular office said no untoward incident was listed in their minutes, which were submitted to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

“Poll watchers from at least five different political parties who were present during the entire voting period yesterday (April 10) likewise witnessed or reported no irregularity,” the statement read.

DENIAL. The Philippine consulate general in Dubai asserts that reports of a pre-shaded ballot distributed to a voter there is false.

Earlier on Monday, the Philippine embassy in Singapore also came out with a statement but admitted that a voter there erroneously received a spoiled ballot.

The voter, whose Facebook post about the incident has since gone viral, had said the ballot was pre-shaded.

Election staff eventually gave her a new ballot, and voided the spoiled ballot that she originally received.

When the Comelec held its press conference over an hour before the Philippine embassy issued its statement, it was apparent that the poll body had not yet been informed about any untoward incident in Singapore.

Comelec commissioner George Garcia had even called the reports of supposed pre-shaded ballots in Singapore and Dubai “fake news,” and said its task force against disinformation will investigate.

While the report of the alleged pre-shaded ballot in Singapore was first-hand information from the voter, the supposed similar scenario at the consular office in Dubai remains unclear.

A Twitter post of an online conversation about the supposed incident has garnered over 2,000 likes, but appears to be secondhand information.

Overseas voting will last for one month, until the actual election day in the Philippines on May 9.

Nearly 1.7 million Filipinos overseas are eligible to cast their ballots. – Rappler.com